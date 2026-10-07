Vvan - Force of the Forrest Box Office Collection Day 12: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Gets A Midweek Boost

Sidharth Malhotra's Vvan - Force of the Forrest saw a rise in collections on Tuesday after a slow start to the week. The fantasy thriller recorded a 26.3% jump on Day 12, giving its second-week run a boost.

Here's a look at the film's Day 12 box office performance.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

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Vvan - Force of the Forrest earned Rs 1.20 crore net in India on Day 12, taking its total India net collection to Rs 64.25 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 76.30 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film collected another Rs 10 lakh overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.20 crore. Its worldwide gross has reached Rs 83.50 crore, with 1,06,257 footfalls recorded on Day 12.

Box Office So Far

Vvan - Force of the Forrest opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1 and saw its collections rise to Rs 11.25 crore on Saturday. The film recorded its highest collection of Rs 14.35 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Monday before rising to Rs 6 crore on Tuesday.

The film collected Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 53.60 crore.

In the second week, it earned Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, Rs 2 crore on Day 9 and Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10. After dropping to Rs 95 lakh on Day 11, the film recovered slightly on Day 12 with Rs 1.20 crore.

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All About The Film

Vvan - Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia play the lead roles, while Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Milind Gunaji are part of the supporting cast.

The film takes inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta in Patna and is set against the forests of Central India.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, a city man who returns to his ancestral village to sell his land. Despite warnings about a forbidden forest and the goddess Vandevi, he enters the forest and awakens a supernatural force. He soon finds himself facing mysterious powers and must protect his village from a deadly threat.

Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill have written the film, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and The Viral Fever (TVF Motion Pictures). The music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Vvan - Force of the Forrest was announced in 2024 and went through several changes in its release date before finally hitting theatres on September 25, 2026.

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