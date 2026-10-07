'Blessed Once Again': Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Announce Baby No. 2

Bollywood's beloved couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are going to become parents again. The couple announced their second pregnancy on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a sweet family picture featuring their daughter, Saraayah.

In the photo, Kiara, Sidharth and Saraayah can be seen holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties. Sharing the picture, Kiara wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude .”

The couple's second pregnancy announcement comes over a year after they welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July 2025. They had shared the news of their first pregnancy in February 2025 with a similar post featuring their hands holding a pair of tiny baby socks.

The happy news quickly drew wishes from their friends and industry colleagues. Karan Johar commented, “Love love you,” while Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra and others also congratulated the couple.

Kiara and Sidharth have mostly kept their personal life away from the spotlight, making the announcement a rare glimpse into their growing family.

Kiara On Motherhood

Kiara has spoken about how becoming a mother changed her. During her appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, she said she felt like a “completely different person” before and after motherhood. While talking about returning to work, she also said that motherhood had made her “more of a tigress.”

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How Kiara And Sidharth Met?

Kiara and Sidharth met while working on Shershaah in 2021. In 2022, filmmaker Karan Johar referred to Kiara as Sidharth's girlfriend during an appearance on Koffee With Karan.

The couple got married on February 7, 2023, in a traditional ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding attracted a lot of attention, with pictures from the celebrations becoming widely popular online.

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