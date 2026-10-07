Baththa Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Shows Signs Of Recovery

Baththa has maintained a steady run at the box office in its first week. After a dip on Monday, the Tamil action drama saw a slight rise in collections on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the latest box-office performance of Baththa.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

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On Day 6, Baththa collected Rs 1.40 crore net in India, recording a 7.7% rise from the previous day's Rs 1.30 crore. With this latest collection, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 12.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 14.78 crore, according to estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 29.58% on Tuesday, with 1,20,854 viewers across its screenings. This takes Baththa's total audience turnout to 10,60,499 in its first six days.

State Wise Gross Collection

On Day 6, Baththa earned Rs 1.17 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 20 lakh in Kerala, Rs 15 lakh in Karnataka and Rs 8 lakh in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. The film's total gross from these regions was Rs 1.60 crore.

Box Office Performance

Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Thursday, October 1. The film picked up pace on Friday, earning Rs 2.70 crore, and continued its upward trend over the weekend. It collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday before reaching its highest single-day collection of Rs 3.10 crore on Sunday.

The film saw a drop in collections on Day 5, when it earned Rs 1.30 crore. However, Baththa managed to recover slightly on Day 6, with collections increasing to Rs 1.40 crore.

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All About The Film

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor.

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