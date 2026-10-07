Premada Oorali Box Office Collection Day 12: Kannada Drama Picks Up Pace, Mints This Amount

Premada Oorali has picked up pace at the box office after a slow start. The Kannada drama recorded a 21.7% rise in collections on Day 12, continuing its strong run in the second week.

Here's a look at the film's latest box-office performance.

Day 12 Box Office Collection

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On Day 12, Premada Oorali collected Rs 3.65 crore net in India. With this, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 21.22 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 24.69 crore, according to Sacnilk estimate.

The film recorded 2,50,040 footfalls on Day 12, taking the total audience count to 14,98,703.

Box Office Journey So Far

Premada Oorali had a slow opening, collecting just Rs 9 lakh net on Day 1. It earned Rs 23 lakh on Saturday before improving to Rs 55 lakh on Sunday.

Collections continued to rise through the first week, with the film earning Rs 65 lakh on Monday, Rs 95 lakh on Tuesday and Rs 1.15 crore on Wednesday. It then collected Rs 1.70 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week total to Rs 5.32 crore.

Premada Oorali gained further momentum in its second week, collecting Rs 2.60 crore on Day 8 and Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9. The film reached its highest collection so far on Day 10, earning Rs 3.85 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 3 crore on Day 11 before rising again to Rs 3.65 crore on its second Tuesday i.e. Day 12.

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All About The Film

Premada Oorali is a Kannada romantic family drama starring Rangayana Raghu, Shree Raam, Tapaswini Poonaccha, Ramika Shivu and Govinde Gowda in key roles. Rajkanth SK serves as the cinematographer, Sunaad Gowtham has composed the music, and Harshith Prabhu is the editor.

Set in a village, the film looks at family life, relationships and the differences between generations. The story follows a modern woman who marries into a traditional family and tries to adjust to her new surroundings. It also follows a father and son as they deal with their own family and relationship issues. At its heart, the film is about love, understanding and finding a balance between different ways of life.

Written and directed by Manoj Kumar, Premada Oorali has a runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes and was released in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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