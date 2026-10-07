Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil Box Office Day 5: Animated Film Sees 37.6% Growth In India

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil arrived in Indian theatres on October 2, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The animated film got off to a positive start at the box office. After an early dip, collections picked up again, with a 37.6% rise on Tuesday.

Here's the latest update on the film's box-office performance.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

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On Day 5, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil collected Rs 1.72 crore net in India from its 4DX Hindi screenings, which offer an immersive experience with motion and other special effects.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 10.07 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 11.94 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 1,10,913 footfalls on Tuesday, taking its total audience turnout to 5,53,784.

The Hindi version remained the main contributor on Day 5, earning Rs 1.61 crore net. The Tamil version added another Rs 11 lakh to the film's overall collection.

Box Office Performance

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil opened with Rs 1.95 crore net on Day 1 and saw a slight rise on Saturday, collecting Rs 2.15 crore. Its collections improved further on Sunday, with the film earning Rs 3 crore net on Day 3, marking making it the highest-grossing day after its release.

Collections slowed on Day 4, when it earned Rs 1.25 crore, but the film bounced back on Day 5 with Rs 1.72 crore net.

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All About The Film

Directed by Tetsuo Yajima, Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is an animated adventure, comedy and fantasy film. The story follows Nobita and his friends as they go on an underwater camping trip using Doraemon's secret gadgets. Their adventure changes when they meet El, a member of the Mu Federation. The group soon finds itself facing the moving Devil's Rock Castle and must stop it to save the Earth.

The film is based on the 1983 Doraemon movie and gives the story a modern visual treatment. The filmmakers have worked with updated animation, CG and underwater visuals while keeping the familiar feel of the franchise.

Doraemon has been popular on Indian television for more than two decades and has built an audience among children as well as adults who grew up watching the series.

Doraemon: Castle Of The Undersea Devil is the 45th feature film in the Doraemon franchise and is part of its international theatrical rollout in 2026. The film originally released in Japan on February 27.

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