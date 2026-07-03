Alpha X Review: Fans Laud Action And Performances Of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari & Bobby Deol

The wait is finally over as Alpha has arrived in theatres, bringing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari together for the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller opened to packed shows on Friday, and social media was soon flooded with first reactions as moviegoers shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).
Here's How Neitzens Reacted To Alpha
Early reactions on X have been positive, with viewers calling Alpha engaging and praising its strong first half. Many also expressed excitement about watching the film, while some said the buzz convinced them to book tickets even before reviews were released.
#Alpha interval ..Engaging so far! pic.twitter.com/nelhWDyCfd— Celebrity Like ❤ (@CricketFan50059) July 3, 2026
???? Phone on silent. Expectations on maximum. ????— Shiv Kumar (@Shivu112005) July 3, 2026
Watching #Alpha right now... If I don't tweet for the next few hours, blame #AliaBhatt and the team. ????????
Review loading... Hope this one gives us a blockbuster experience! ????✨#Sharvari #BobbyDeol #AnilKapoor #YashRajFilms pic.twitter.com/qVm9KepjNb
Not gonna lie, Alpha is one of the few movies that's actually convinced me to book tickets before reviews.— Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) July 2, 2026
While several viewers praised Bobby Deol's commanding screen presence and lauded the performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, many singled out Sharvari as the film's biggest surprise. Some early reviews also appreciated the stylish action and engaging twists, though a few felt the story was average despite the strong performances.
#BobbyDeol looks commanding from scene one in #Alpha. It's still too soon to say anything but Colonel Lakhawat seems to be the driving force of the film.— Vineeta Kumar (@vineetakumar_) July 3, 2026
#Alpha The First, The Fastest, The Strongest" ⚔️ The absolute alpha energy of Alia Bhatt as an assassin and Bobby Deol as Baba is going to blow everyone's mind today! First day, first show booking is done. Let's go! ???????? #AlphaMovie #BobbyDeol #Sharvari #ShivRawail #NowShowing— Ro_hitman Fan (@shihara_rohit) July 3, 2026
Alpha has finally released today! The first day first show reviews are in, and people are raving about Sharvari's performance- praising it way more than Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.— Krisha ???? (@KrishaAsiagh) July 3, 2026
Are you guys also going to watch Alpha ? #Sharvari #AliaBhatt #Alpha pic.twitter.com/xmuAkP173J
#Alpha - MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐/5— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 3, 2026
Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back.
The biggest strength of the film is . His screen presence is powerful, and every time he appears on screen, he adds intensity to the film. Even with limited scenes, he… pic.twitter.com/Lpo7KI5Vg1
Watched #Alpha : MIND-BLOWING ????????????????— Lord Father (@LordFatherr) July 3, 2026
The movie is stylishly shot and twists in the plot keeps you seated with anticipation.
Alia Bhatt steals the show completely and Sharvari Wagh is my crush now, what an act. Not saying anything about cameos ???? pic.twitter.com/ooIxqD7AvI
The First Ever Review Of #ALPHA From Auckland (New Zealand) ???????? Is Looks Positive & Genuine ????— Shahabuddin Ahmed (SRKian) 2.0 ???????? ???????? (@Shahab2SRKian50) July 2, 2026
It Sounds Perfect That Actors Delivered Their Best In Film♦️#YRF Really COOKED This Time????
Hope For The Best In INDIA ????????#AliaBhatt #Sharvari #BobbyDeol #AnilKapoor #YRFSpyUniverse
ALPHA MOVIE REVIEW #alphareview #alphamoviereview #alphamovie @aliaa08 @SharvariWagh14 @yrf @thedeol @AnilKapoor MASTERPIECE ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐— Digvijay Bonawate (@digvijayb29) July 2, 2026
Story Gripping Outstanding Twist @iHrithik Superb
Must Watch Review Belowhttps://t.co/QUqJqWLUvW
Not all reactions have been favourable. Some X users described Alpha as an average watch, praising the action and a few performances while expressing doubts about its box office prospects. Others were more critical, calling the story, screenplay and visual effects underwhelming and criticizing Alia Bhatt's performance.
#RealReview #ALPHA movie Average Hai.. movie to Acchi Hai lakin Chal Nahi payegi #AliaBhatt good Action #Bobbydeol Bod Man #Anilkapoor nice play #Sharvari ok ok End #HrithikRoshan Boom.. My Review #ALPHAREVIEW @aliaa08 @thedeol @AnilKapoor @iHrithik @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse #YRF pic.twitter.com/ERWTjU5BJR— Salim Khan (@SalimKh57633692) July 1, 2026
#Alpha inside report: Review— Babumoshai (@TeraKabil) July 2, 2026
Story: ghatiya
Screenplay: below average
VFX: bakwaas
Acting: bakwaas + ghatiya ( Specifically #AliaBhatt )
Action sequences: laughable
Overall rating: ⭐ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GZBUMmnB77
ALSO READ: Alpha Advance Bookings: Ticket Sales Begin For Alia-Sharvari Film
More About Alpha
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film follows two elite agents, played by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-risk international mission where the fate of global security is at stake. As the mission grows more dangerous, the two recruits must transform into fearless warriors to confront a powerful enemy.
The film also stars Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha marks the franchise's first standalone film led by female spies, expanding the universe with a fresh perspective.
ALSO READ: IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films List: Ranbir Kapoor's, Yash's Ramayana Part 1 Takes No 1 Spot
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.