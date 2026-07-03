Alpha X Review: Fans Laud Action And Performances Of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari & Bobby Deol

The wait is finally over as Alpha has arrived in theatres, bringing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari together for the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. The action thriller opened to packed shows on Friday, and social media was soon flooded with first reactions as moviegoers shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's How Neitzens Reacted To Alpha

Early reactions on X have been positive, with viewers calling Alpha engaging and praising its strong first half. Many also expressed excitement about watching the film, while some said the buzz convinced them to book tickets even before reviews were released.

While several viewers praised Bobby Deol's commanding screen presence and lauded the performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, many singled out Sharvari as the film's biggest surprise. Some early reviews also appreciated the stylish action and engaging twists, though a few felt the story was average despite the strong performances.

Not all reactions have been favourable. Some X users described Alpha as an average watch, praising the action and a few performances while expressing doubts about its box office prospects. Others were more critical, calling the story, screenplay and visual effects underwhelming and criticizing Alia Bhatt's performance.

ALSO READ: Alpha Advance Bookings: Ticket Sales Begin For Alia-Sharvari Film

More About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film follows two elite agents, played by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-risk international mission where the fate of global security is at stake. As the mission grows more dangerous, the two recruits must transform into fearless warriors to confront a powerful enemy.

The film also stars Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha marks the franchise's first standalone film led by female spies, expanding the universe with a fresh perspective.

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