Mumbai's Otters Club, Prince Of Wales, Chembur Zepto Lose Food Licence In Latest FDA Crackdown

Mumbai's food safety authorities have stepped up enforcement, suspending food licences of several establishments across the city over alleged violations involving hygiene, food storage, temperature control, pest management and food quality.

The action includes Zepto Limited's Chembur facility, Otters Club in Bandra, Prince of Wales Restaurant in Khar West, Raj Oil Trading in Vile Parle and Cafe Sifarish in Marol, Andheri East. Action has also been initiated against Daily Fresh Bakers & Cakes in Dahisar over serious hygiene-related violations.

At Otters Club, Bandra, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the FSSAI licence after analogue paneer was found being used or sold as Regular Paneer.

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At Daily Fresh Bakers & Cakes, Dahisar, authorities initiated action over serious hygiene violations, including the alleged use of prohibited food colour. The registration certificate of Prince of Wales Restaurant, Khar West, was suspended following findings of serious food-safety and hygiene violations.

Raj Oil Trading in Vile Parle also had its food licence suspended over violations related to food storage, hygiene and temperature control.

At Café Sifarish in Marol, Andheri East, the food licence was suspended following multiple food-safety and hygiene violations.

The FDA also suspended the food licence of Zepto Limited in Chembur. The action followed observations relating to ventilation, hygiene, chilled and frozen food storage temperatures, pest control and other food-safety requirements.

The enforcement action extended beyond Mumbai. Hotel Chul Mutton in Lohegaon, Pune, had its FSSAI licence suspended with immediate effect over serious hygiene violations, while Shivam Traders in Gandhibag, Nagpur, faced action for violations of prescribed hygiene and food-safety requirements.

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In another major seizure, authorities at Charoti Toll Plaza in Palghar seized around 2,74,840 kg of colostrum over concerns related to unhygienic storage and transportation and improper temperature control.

The latest action comes as food safety authorities intensify inspections of food businesses and take enforcement measures against establishments found to be falling short of prescribed safety, hygiene, storage and handling standards.

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