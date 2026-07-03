Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Starrer Opens On A Decent Note; Mints This Amount

After weeks of anticipation, Alpha has finally hit the big screen. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, the action thriller marks the first female-led standalone film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, the film has opened with a modest start at the box office, with early collections trickling in as Day 1 progresses.

Early Day 1 Collection

Alpha has collected Rs 0.42 crore (India net) on its opening day so far, as per the latest live estimates from Sacnilk. The film's India gross currently stands at Rs 0.50 crore.

The spy thriller is screening across 1,354 tracked shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 9%. Both the occupancy and collection are expected to improve as more audiences turn up for the afternoon, evening and night shows.

Final Advance Booking Figures

Ahead of its theatrical release, Alpha posted Rs 3.06 crore in final advance bookings by selling close to 90,000 tickets across the country.

The film's biggest contribution came from the national multiplex chains—PVR, INOX and Cinepolis—where it sold around 39,000 tickets, generating nearly Rs 1.50 crore gross. Of these, PVR accounted for around 21,500 tickets, followed by INOX with 12,000 and Cinepolis with 5,500. The combined occupancy across nearly 2,800 tracked multiplex shows was around 6%.

ALSO READ: Alpha Advance Bookings: Alia-Sharvari Film Sells Over 18,700 Tickets Ahead Of Release

The film witnessed a late surge in online ticket demand, with BookMyShow sales rising from around 16,000 tickets on July 1 to over 54,000 on July 2, while more than 1.59 lakh users expressed interest in watching the film before release.

Among the major markets, NCR led the advance booking chart with nearly Rs 60 lakh gross from 867 shows, while Mumbai followed with approximately Rs 56 lakh from 697 shows.

Other strong-performing cities included Bengaluru, which contributed around Rs 27 lakh across 338 shows, Hyderabad with Rs 17 lakh from 249 shows, and Pune, which added nearly Rs 9 lakh from 258 shows.

Produced by Aditya Chopra on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore, Alpha also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and a special appearance by Hrithik Roshan as Kabir.

ALSO READ: Minions & Monsters Release: Plot, Voice Cast, Recap, Reviews — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.