Alpha Advance Bookings: Alia-Sharvari Film Sells Over 18,700 Tickets Ahead Of Release

Advance booking has opened for Alpha, one of the most-awaited films from the YRF Spy Universe, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles.

The action thriller has made a decent start at the box office, with early bookings gradually picking up across the country.

The film has sold 18,721 tickets for its opening day across 3,617 shows, collecting Rs 70.25 lakh in advance bookings (excluding block seats). Including block bookings, the film's first-day advance gross stands at Rs 2.1 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film currently has 19 almost-full shows and 31 shows marked as filling fast, suggesting that demand is gradually building.

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Delhi, Mumbai Lead Bookings

Among the key markets, the NCR is leading the advance sales with a gross of Rs 17.52 lakh (Rs 45 lakh, including block seats) across 363 shows, followed by Mumbai with Rs 11.34 lakh (Rs 30.82 lakh with block seats) from 297 shows.

Hyderabad has recorded Rs 5.52 lakh from 143 shows, while Bengaluru has collected Rs 4.60 lakh across 189 shows. Kolkata follows with Rs 3.59 lakh, and Pune has earned Rs 3.07 lakh.

Among southern markets, Chennai has emerged as one of the strongest performers with an impressive 12% real occupancy across 41 shows. Coimbatore registered 9% occupancy, while Hyderabad recorded 5%. Patna also posted healthy numbers with 10% occupancy across 40 shows.

State-Wise Booking Trends

At the state level, Delhi has generated the highest advance booking gross with Rs 17.52 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at Rs 16.98 lakh. Telangana has collected Rs 5.64 lakh, while Karnataka and West Bengal have crossed Rs 4 lakh each.

In terms of occupancy, Tamil Nadu is currently leading with 11%, followed by Bihar at 6% and Telangana at 5%. Most other states are reporting occupancy between 1% and 3%, indicating that bookings are still in the early stages.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, with Hrithik Roshan also playing a key role.

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