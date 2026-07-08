Argentina vs Egypt VAR Storm Tops Five Biggest World Cup 2026 Controversies So Far

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been a tournament of firsts, from new laws being tested in real time to technology deciding matches by the width of a hair. Off the pitch, geopolitics has followed the competition into training camps, airport lounges and post-match press conferences, dragging FIFA into arguments far removed from football.

Add in a knockout-stage VAR row that has left an entire nation crying foul, and it has made for one of the most talked-about tournaments in years. Here are the five moments that have defined it so far.

Red Card for Saying Too Little

It began with a new law nobody had seen tested. Paraguay's Miguel Almiron became the first player sent off under FIFA's mouth-covering rule, dismissed during a Group D clash with Turkiye after covering his mouth while exchanging words with Mert Muldur. The law was introduced after a Champions League storm involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, and Almiron paid the price for old habits.

The Touch No One Could See

Technology caused the next storm. Croatia thought they had snatched a stoppage-time equaliser against Portugal in their Round of 32 match through Josko Gvardiol, only for it to be chalked off after the built-in sensor on the ball detected the faintest touch off Igor Matanovic's hair, invisible to the naked eye, that left Mario Pasalic offside in the build-up.

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Team Based in Another Country

Politics has hovered over the tournament throughout. Iran, at war with co-host nation the United States, shifted their entire training operation to Tijuana in Mexico, shuttling across the border for matches under tight entry conditions that their coaching staff repeatedly criticised as unfair.

A Referee Turned Away

The Trump administration's immigration stance has drawn its own backlash. A proposed $15,000 visa bond for fans from several countries was eventually shelved for ticket holders, but travel bans on nations including Somalia and Iran still bit hard. Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was turned away at Miami airport on vetting grounds, despite holding a valid visa, and sent home.

Egypt's Fury At Messi's Rescue Act

The sharpest row of the tournament came in Atlanta, where Argentina hauled back a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals. Egypt led 1-0 through Yasser Ibrahim when Mostafa Ziko thought he had doubled the advantage, only for the goal to be chalked off after VAR spotted Marwan Attia tugging back Lisandro Martinez the length of the pitch away, in the build-up. Ziko made up for it minutes later with a second, legitimate strike to put Egypt 2-0 up, a lead that held until the final quarter of an hour.

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Argentina then struck three times without reply, Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi levelling it at 2-2 before Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time header won it, with Egypt furious that a Mac Allister challenge on Hamdy Fathy in the build-up went unreviewed. BBC's Dale Johnson called the disallowed goal inconsistent with how the tournament had been officiated, and Sky Sports' Rob Harris questioned why VAR was used to wind the play back so far for one side and not the other.

Coach Hossam Hassan accused FIFA of protecting Messi's title defence and said he would not watch another match of the tournament, while Ziko went further, telling broadcasters the competition felt "fixed".

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