Stock To Watch Today: Tata Capital, Dilip Buildcon, Cochin Shipyard, Indian Overseas Bank, Heritage Foods

Shares of Tata Capital Ltd., PC Jeweller Ltd., Dilip Buildcon Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. will catch investors attention on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Ceigall India: Received appointed dates for three HAM road projects with a combined project cost of Rs 4,050 crore, enabling commencement of construction for Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata Highway Package 11 (Rs 1,656 crore), Package 12 (Rs 1,305 crore) and the Indore–Ujjain Greenfield Highway (Rs 1,089 crore).

IdeaForge Technology: Opened its QIP issue on July 7, 2026 and fixed the floor price at Rs 835.86 per share. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Restaurant Brands Asia: Lenexis Foodworks-led acquirer group completed acquisition of control in the company with a total investment of Rs 2,235 crore. The group acquired a 41.78% stake, which may increase to 48.04% upon warrant conversion. Acquirers became new promoters, QSR Asia and F&B Asia Ventures exited promoter status, Madhusudan Agrawal and Aayush Agrawal joined the Board as Non-Executive Directors, and Madhusudan Agrawal was appointed Chairman.

Tata Capital: Allotted secured redeemable non-convertible debentures worth Rs 1,000 crore through private placement at a coupon rate of 8.15%, maturing on June 11, 2029. The issue is rated CRISIL AAA/Stable and ICRA AAA/Stable.

PC Jeweller: Repaid and cleared all outstanding debt under the September 30, 2024 settlement agreement with two consortium banks. The company said this marks the beginning of its plan to become debt-free in the current quarter.

Dilip Buildcon: Reported a landslide at the Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel project site in Wayanad amid heavy rainfall. The company said it is cooperating with rescue and investigation efforts.

NTPC Green Energy: To issue unsecured NCDs worth Rs 2,500 crore on July 9, 2026 through private placement at a coupon rate of 7.27% for a 10-year tenor, maturing on July 9, 2036. Proceeds will be used for capex, refinancing and funding subsidiaries and JVs.

Cochin Shipyard: The government exercised the oversubscription option in the OFS, increasing the offer size to 1.33 crore shares (5.04% stake) from 66.30 lakh shares (2.52% stake). Ten percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and 26,308 shares are reserved for eligible employees.

L&T Finance: Allotted NCDs worth Rs 1,000 crore through private placement in two tranches of Rs 500 crore each.

Indian Overseas Bank: Shareholders approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through equity capital and approved the extension of MD and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava's tenure until October 8, 2027.

Heritage Foods: Said the use of the word "Fresh" does not relate to product quality, safety or standards.

IPO Listing

Knack Packaging IPO: Knack Packaging Ltd. is an integrated packaging solutions provider focusing on innovation, exports, and sustainability.

The company manufactures Printed and Laminated Woven Polypropylene (PLWPP) bags, including pinch bottom, gusset, block bottom, and retail shopping bags.

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