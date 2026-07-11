Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Opens On Strong Note

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 14-crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day. The film recorded the collection from 10,669 shows across the country on its first Friday and registered an overall occupancy of 24%, according to a report.

The gross collection of the movie is Rs 16.8 crore. In the Overseas market, Dhamaal 4 grossed Rs 5 crore, and, as a result, the worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.8 crore on the first day, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Across Major Markets

Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy among the major regions at 49.3%. Lucknow followed with an overall occupancy of 34%, while Jaipur registered 31%. Mumbai reported 24% overall occupancy, while the National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, and Hyderabad each recorded 22.8%.

About Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal 4 is the latest chapter in the popular Dhamaal series directed by Indra Kumar. The Hindi comedy adventure features leading actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Upendra Limaye, and Vijay Patkar in pivotal roles.

Released in cinemas on July 10, 2026, the film carries forward the franchise's trademark mix of humour, adventure, and chaotic situations.

The film centres on a quirky group of individuals who embark on a frantic quest to uncover a hidden treasure after discovering a mysterious map. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they team up with an IRS officer, setting off a chain of hilarious misunderstandings, thrilling chases, and unpredictable events. Blending comedy with adventure, Dhamaal 4 explores themes of friendship, ambition, and the consequences of chasing fortune, while staying true to the light-hearted spirit that has defined the franchise.

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