Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Motor Insurance Claim? Here's What You Must Know

The usage of mandated E20 petrol has led to questions and concerns not just about its impact on the vehicle but also insurance cover or claim settlement.

While the government claims that E20 offers environmental benefits, its use in vehicles not compatible with the fuel has reportedly compromised performance, maintenance and compliance with manufacturer recommendations.

Now, the government, insurers and leading automobile manufacturers have confirmed that using E20 fuel by itself does not invalidate vehicle insurance or OEM warranty.



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“Insurance companies and OEMs clarified that use of E20 fuel has no impact on the validity of insurance or warranty of vehicles in India," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a post on X.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers categorically confirmed that warranties remain valid for vehicles using E20 fuel that meets prescribed standards, the ministry added.

Earlier, the government put out a 10-point clarification to debunk viral claims on social media regarding the E20 programme, including concerns over engine damage, water consumption, warranties, mileage and environmental effects.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the E20 programme, which blends up to 20% ethanol with petrol, is backed by scientific research, regulatory frameworks and international precedent. Its production capacity has expanded nearly fivefold from 421 crore litres in 2014 to about 2,000 crore litres in 2026.

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This expansion has reduced crude oil imports and saved valuable foreign exchange. It has also lowered greenhouse gas emissions and strengthened farmers' incomes through new market opportunities, it said.

The government also dismissed several claims related to E20 fuel, including assertions that it reduces vehicle mileage by 30 per cent, damages engines, affects vehicle warranties or leads to insurance claim rejections.

Rejecting viral claims that ethanol production consumes 10,000 litres of water for every litre produced, the government said modern ethanol plants use only 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and operate using Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems.

The government noted that India is among several countries adopting ethanol-blended fuels. The United States widely uses E10 and is expanding E15, while Brazil mandates E27 and is moving towards even higher blends. Japan, Canada, Thailand and several European countries have also incorporated ethanol blending into their fuel strategies.

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