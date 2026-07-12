England Vs Norway Highlights: Jude Bellingham's Extra-Time Winner Sends Three Lions Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Jude Bellingham produced a match-winning display as England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. Bellingham struck once in first-half stoppage time before grabbing the winner in extra time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, sending Thomas Tuchel's side into the last four for the first time since 2018.

England survived a relentless Norwegian challenge in sweltering South Florida conditions, with Jordan Pickford making a string of crucial saves and VAR playing a decisive role after Norway had a second-half goal ruled out. The Three Lions will now travel to Atlanta for a semi-final clash after overcoming one of their toughest tests of the tournament.

England enjoyed the bulk of possession early on but struggled to create clear-cut openings against Norway's compact defensive shape.

Norway threatened first in the 15th minute when Martin Odegaard floated a superb cross towards Erling Haaland, whose powerful header was brilliantly clawed away on the goal line by Pickford.

The breakthrough arrived in the 36th minute. Following a quick turnover in midfield, Andreas Schjelderup drove in from the left before curling a superb effort off the inside of the post and beyond Pickford to hand Norway a deserved lead.

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Bellingham Levels Amid Skycam Controversy

England restored parity deep into first-half stoppage time under controversial circumstances.

A long goal-kick from Orjan Nyland appeared to prompt Norway's defence to stop momentarily, believing the ball had struck the overhead skycam wire. Play continued, however, and Elliot Anderson quickly released Bellingham inside the box. The Real Madrid midfielder skipped past two challenges before calmly slotting past Nyland to make it 1-1.

Norwegian players surrounded the referee in protest, but play stood, with FIFA later confirming the connected-ball technology detected no contact with the aerial cable.

VAR Denies Norway Before England Take Control

Tuchel responded at the break by introducing Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, replacing Noni Madueke and Declan Rice to inject greater pace and creativity.

Norway thought they had regained the lead in the 56th minute when Torbjorn Heggem bundled home from an Odegaard corner, only for VAR to intervene. After reviewing the incident, the referee ruled that Haaland had fouled Anderson in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Oscar Bobb then tested Pickford with a curling effort before Tuchel threw on Morgan Rogers late in normal time as England searched for a winner.

Bellingham Delivers Again In Extra Time

England found the decisive breakthrough just three minutes into extra time.

Rogers surged through midfield before firing a powerful long-range effort that Nyland could only parry. Bellingham reacted quickest, beating Leo Ostigard to the rebound and smashing home his second goal of the night.

Norway were handed a further setback when Haaland was forced off with an injury in the second period of extra time, while England also survived another VAR check after Saka was initially awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned.

Tuchel withdrew Bellingham to a standing ovation in the closing stages as England shut the game down, with Pickford producing another brave intervention late on before the final whistle confirmed a dramatic 2-1 victory.

England advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, where they will look to move one step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966.

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