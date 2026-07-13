E20 Fuel Concerns: Mercedes Benz India Issues Advisory After YouTuber Sourav Joshi's Viral Claim

Mercedes-Benz India has reiterated its guidance on the use of E20 petrol after popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi's recent vlog sparked widespread discussion about the impact of ethanol-blended fuel on vehicle performance.

The debate gained traction after Joshi claimed that his car's fuel efficiency had dropped sharply following a switch to E20 petrol.

"Yesterday I showed you that our car's mileage had dropped from 17 straight to 9. And today it has become 5. What has happened because of ethanol?" he said in his latest vlog.

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The clip quickly went viral, triggering discussions on social media about the suitability of E20 petrol for different vehicles.

Amid the debate, Mercedes-Benz India reiterated that E20 petrol should only be used in vehicles that are specifically designed or certified to run on the fuel.

The luxury carmaker advised customers to refer to their vehicle owner's manual and use only the fuel grade approved for their model to ensure optimal performance and avoid potential issues.

The clarification comes as India continues the phased rollout of E20 petrol under the government's ethanol-blending programme, which aims to reduce crude oil imports and lower carbon emissions.

While newer vehicles are increasingly being designed to support E20 fuel, many older models may not be engineered for higher ethanol blends.

Automakers have consistently maintained that fuel compatibility varies across models and that consumers should follow manufacturer recommendations rather than relying on general assumptions.

Industry experts also note that fuel efficiency can be influenced by several factors, including driving conditions, maintenance, fuel quality and vehicle compatibility.

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Mercedes-Benz India's advisory does not directly address Joshi's claims but reiterates the company's existing guidance on using the recommended fuel for its vehicles.

The episode has renewed attention on India's transition to ethanol-blended fuels, with consumers seeking greater clarity on how E20 petrol may affect fuel efficiency, engine performance and long-term vehicle health.

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