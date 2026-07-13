Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Maintains Momentum — Check Earnings

Dhamaal 4 continued in theatres on Day 4 (First Monday) with a live India net of Rs 1.89 crore. With the latest early estimates, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 66.89 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 80.23 crore. The final Day 4 figures are yet to be reported.

The film is currently screening across 5,429 shows. The day opened with a 13% overall morning occupancy on its first Monday, reflecting the usual weekday trend after a strong opening weekend.

Dhamaal 4 stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan among others.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 opened with a Rs 14.00 crore India net collection on its first Friday. The film witnessed significant growth over the weekend, earning Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday.

On Day 4 (First Monday), the comedy entertainer collected Rs 1.89 crore (live) as per the latest available estimates. This has taken the film's overall India net collection to Rs 66.89 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 80.23 crore. The final Monday total will be updated once complete figures are reported.

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Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 registered an overall 13% morning occupancy on its first Monday.

Among major centres, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy at 15% across 161 shows, followed by Lucknow with 12% across 208 shows. Pune reported 11% occupancy across 352 shows.

The National Capital Region (NCR) recorded 9% occupancy across 1,084 shows, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad also registered 9% occupancy. Mumbai reported 8% across 798 shows, followed by Ahmedabad at 7%. Chandigarh recorded 6%, Bhopal reported 5%, while Surat and Kolkata each registered 4% occupancy. Occupancy data for Chennai was not available.

Current Box Office Total

According to the latest live estimates, Dhamaal 4 has collected Rs 66.89 crore in India net and Rs 80.23 crore in India gross by Day 4. The film continues its theatrical run across more than 5,400 screens, with the final first Monday collection expected after complete box office figures are reported.

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