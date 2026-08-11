The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 25: Nolan's Film Sees Weekday Dip In India

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is holding steady at the Indian box office while making bigger waves worldwide. The Matt Damon-led epic has crossed $1 billion globally and set a new IMAX record.

India Box Office Day 25

In India, The Odyssey has collected Rs 170.98 crore net, while its gross collection stands at Rs 203.36 crore, according to the latest Sacnilk figures.

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Its first week ended with Rs 90.30 crore. Week 2 added Rs 44.95 crore, while Week 3 contributed Rs 23.50 crore.

The film continued its run in Week 4, earning Rs 2.40 crore on Day 22, Rs 4 crore on Day 23 and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 24. On Day 25, it collected Rs 1.48 crore net.

This took its total India net collection to Rs 170.98 crore. While weekday numbers have slowed, the film continues to see better business during weekends.

Worldwide Collection

The Odyssey has earned around $1.104 billion worldwide. North America has contributed about $461.1 million, while overseas markets have added around $643.6 million.

The strong performance outside India has helped the film enter the exclusive billion-dollar club.

IMAX Record

The film has also performed exceptionally well in IMAX. The Odyssey has earned around $289.3 million from IMAX screenings worldwide, making it the highest-grossing IMAX film ever.

It has now moved ahead of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, which previously held the record. Nolan shot the film using IMAX cameras, making the format an important part of the film's theatrical experience.

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About 'The Odyssey'

Based on Homer's famous epic poem, The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his long journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Charlize Theron.

With a reported production budget of around $250 million, excluding marketing costs, the film's billion-dollar worldwide run marks a major commercial success for Nolan.

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