Jharkhand: Ex-JPSC Chairman L Khiangte Arrested By CID Amid Probe Into Exam Irregularities

Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiangte has been arrested by the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, a senior CID officer said, according to PTI.

The arrest comes a week after the CID intensified its investigation, including multiple rounds of questioning of the former JPSC chief and searches at 18 locations across Jharkhand.

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Khiangte appeared before CID officials at around 11 am on last Monday and left the agency's office nearly seven hours later.

It was his fourth round of questioning in the case. He was earlier questioned for nine hours on July 28 and for eight hours each on July 29 and July 31.

Khiangte resigned as JPSC chairman on July 22, a day before the CID conducted searches at several locations, including his official residence.

He had said he stepped down voluntarily to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The CID has so far arrested 11 people in connection with the alleged examination irregularities.

The investigation has seen simultaneous searches in Ranchi, Palamu, Hazaribagh, Bokaro and Dhanbad.

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Investigators reportedly recovered laptops, mobile phones, bank passbooks, cheque books, candidates' OMR sheet carbon copies, admit cards and marksheets.

The controversy has also disrupted the JPSC examination schedule. The commission postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, scheduled for July 25-27, citing “unavoidable circumstances”, amid protests by the opposition BJP.

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