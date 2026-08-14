No More 12-Min Limit: Govt Scraps TV Ad Duration Cap To Level Playing Field With Digital Media

In a move to promote fair competition and ease of doing business in the broadcasting sector, the government has decided to remove the 12-minute advertisement duration cap for television channels.

In a move to promote fair competition and ease of doing business in the broadcasting sector, the government has decided to remove the 12-minute advertisement duration cap for television channels.

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When the cap was introduced, India had just 62 television channels, while the largely analogue cable network had limited carriage capacity and offered consumers fewer viewing choices.

The sector has since expanded sharply, with more than 900 TV channels now operating in the country.

The government noted that television distribution has also undergone complete digitisation.

Platforms such as direct-to-home (DTH), cable, Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) can now carry hundreds of channels, offering consumers substantially greater choice.

According to the ministry, the television industry remains heavily dependent on advertising revenue, including both pay and free-to-air channels.

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It also pointed to what it described as an uneven regulatory environment between traditional television broadcasters and digital media, where there is no comparable restriction on advertisement duration.

The government believes that increased competition within the television industry, as well as competition from digital platforms, has changed the market dynamics that existed when the cap was introduced.

The removal of the cap is therefore intended to allow broadcasters greater flexibility in monetising their content while creating a more level playing field with digital media.

The decision will take effect once the amendment to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, is notified in the Gazette.

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