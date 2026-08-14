US Nudges Netanyahu To Publicly Call Out Settlers Besieging Palestinian Families In Qusra

The United States is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to publicly condemn settlers who have besieged Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank.

Reuters citing U.S. and Israeli officials reported that the pressure came as settlers continued to surround homes in Qusra for nearly a week, cutting off water and electricity and restricting residents' movement. Rights groups say the actions are part of a broader effort to seize Palestinian land.

According to the report, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, a strong supporter of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, publicly condemned the siege on Thursday, describing the settlers involved as "Israeli terrorists".

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A U.S. official and an Israeli official said Washington began protesting after learning that one of the targeted homes belonged to a Palestinian-American. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

Reuters reported that Netanyahu has not commented on the siege.

The United Nations said around 15 Palestinians, including two children, were trapped inside the homes without running water or electricity.

On Friday, Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists attempted to deliver food and bottled water to the families. Hassan said the Israeli military allowed residents to leave their homes briefly to collect aid but prevented activists from delivering it directly.

Reuters reported that a video obtained by it, showed settlers gathered near a blue tent outside one of the homes, with one man appearing to throw stones towards the village. Israeli military vehicles and soldiers later arrived, after which the tent was seen collapsed.

The Israel Defense Forces said Israeli civilians had erected the tent in Qusra and that its soldiers removed it while protecting local residents.

The siege began over the weekend after settlers blocked the road leading to three homes and set up a tent in their front yards, preventing residents from entering or leaving. Electricity and water had also been cut off.

The Israeli military said soldiers were deployed in Qusra from Thursday to protect residents and maintain security. Footage earlier in the week showed Israeli men in military clothing praying alongside settlers. The military said it was taking disciplinary action against any personnel involved.

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The confrontation comes amid rising settler violence in the West Bank, where rights groups say settlers are seeking to expand their control over land around Qusra and neighbouring Jalud.

Condemning the settlers could carry political risks for Netanyahu ahead of Israel's election, with settler voters forming an important part of his right-wing coalition, Reuters reported.

The West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians and 500,000 settlers, according to Reuters. Peace Now, an Israeli settlement watchdog, estimates there are 146 settlements and 390 smaller outposts in the territory.

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