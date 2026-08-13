MSCI Rejig: Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy, Groww Added To Global Index — Details Inside

Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww have been added to the MSCI Standard Index as part of the August 2026 review, while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral have been removed. The changes will increase India's weight in the index to 11.9% from 11.8%, with the number of constituents rising to 166 from 165.

The changes are expected to bring inflows of $598 million into Laurus Labs, $352 million into Lenskart, $310 million into Adani Energy Solutions and $256 million into Groww, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The three exclusions are expected to see outflows of $169 million for Balkrishna Industries, $143 million for SBI Cards and $138 million for Astral.

The review also includes changes to the weights of several existing constituents. Eternal is expected to see the largest inflow from a weight increase at $674 million, followed by Adani Enterprises at $202 million, Adani Ports at $77 million, JSW Energy at $34 million, Adani Power at $28 million, GMR Airports at $22 million and Swiggy at $13 million.

On the other hand, RIL could see outflows of $523 million following a weight reduction. Jio Financial Services is expected to see an outflow of $61 million, followed by Indian Hotels at $32 million, AB Capital at $21 million and Colgate at $16 million.

MSCI has also revised upward the free floats of several Adani Group companies as part of the review.

The changes are scheduled to be implemented after the Aug. 31, 2026 adjustment and will take effect from Sept. 1, 2026.

The MSCI Small Cap Index will see 13 additions and 19 exclusions from India. India's weight in the Small Cap Index will increase to 22.2% from 22.0%.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.