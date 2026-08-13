Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on August 13

Gold Rate Today: As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,55,100 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,38,730 per kg around 6.10 am on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

Today, 24K gold prices at the pan-India level stood at Rs 1,55,100 per 10gm, while 22K gold price was at Rs 1,42,175 per 10gm. In the past week, 24 K gold price surged a little over 4% while remaining up over 54% in the past year.

Among the top cities, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,820 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,54,550 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,55,270 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,54,610 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,940 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,55,060 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,41,918; Delhi at Rs 1,41,671; Chennai at Rs 1,42,331; Kolkata at Rs 1,41,726; Bengaluru at Rs 1,42,028, and Hyderabad at Rs 1,42,168 per 10gm.

Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bonds: Over 350% Return On Cards For Investors Today; Check Series, Eligibility, How To Redeem

Silver Price Today

On Thursday, Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,38,730 per kg, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,20,825 per kg. Silver 999 fine gained over 5.3%% over a week, and remained up with gains close to 107% over a year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,38,300 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,37,890 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,38,990 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,37,980 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,38,490 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,38,680 per kg

Also Read: Gold ETFs See 55% MoM Fall In July Inflows: AMFI Data

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