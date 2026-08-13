Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Inflation To MSCI Rejig — Five Key Factors That May Drive Sensex, Nifty 50 On August 13

The Indian stock market is expected open on a tepid note on Thursday, following mixed global market cues, as investors asses the key inflation data for further cues on interest rate decisions by the global central banks. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a mildly negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,420 level, a discount of nearly 51 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the domestic equity benchmark indices ended lower, weighed down by selling in IT stocks.

The Sensex declined 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to close at 77,966.35, while the Nifty 50 settled 35.75 points, or 0.15%, lower at 24,435.95.

Here are five key things that investors must know ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded higher on Thursday, led by a rally in chip stocks. Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.06% while the Topix rose 0.60%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.14%, while the Kosdaq gained 0.81%.

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Wall Street

US stock market ended mostly higher on Wednesday, after mild inflation data eased fears of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.04% to 53,770.27, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% to end at 7,748.50. The Nasdaq closed 0.54% higher at 26,588.49.

MSCI Rejig

Adani Energy Solutions, Lenskart Solutions, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), and Laurus Labs have been included in the MSCI India Standard Index as a part of the global index service provider MSCI's August review.

On the flip side, Astral, Balkrishna Industries and SBI Cards and Payment Services will be deleted from the MSCI India index. The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of August 31, 2026.

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Inflation Data

US inflation barely increased in July, further reducing the odds of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% last month after dropping 0.4% in June.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation rose to 4.45% in July, the highest since the new series, and remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's median target for the second consecutive month. The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.38% in June.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded lower after data showed an uptick in US crude inventories. Brent futures declined 1.02% to $88.07 a barrel, while WTI crude futures fell 1.15% to $82.31 a barrel.

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