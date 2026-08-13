Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On August 13

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,424 indicating a negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. US futures are trading higher, while the and European index is down during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures up 0.26%

Euro Stoxx 50 down 0.24%

US Market Wrap

Stocks climbed to within reach of a record high after the latest inflation data came in line with expectations, helping ease fears of near-term interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The report provided some respite for Wall Street, which has been grappling with geopolitical uncertainties, as the S&P 500 extended its gains for August.

Persistent inflation above the Fed's target and widening fiscal deficits have kept long-term Treasury yields elevated. Investors are now eyeing Thursday's 30-year bond auction, which is set to be priced at the highest borrowing cost in 25 years. The sale follows a $42 billion auction of 10-year Treasuries that cleared at the highest yield since 2007, according to Bloomberg.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian equities climbed after a softer-than-expected US inflation reading eased fears of near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6%, led by advances in Japan and South Korea. The upbeat sentiment followed a strong Wall Street session, where the S&P 500 edged closer to a record high and a rally in major chipmakers pushed the Nasdaq 100 to its highest level in a month, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold hit a two-month high as softer US inflation eased pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates. Bullion rose as much as 0.9% to near $4,450 an ounce, extending Wednesday's gains after data showed consumer prices climbed just 0.1% in July.

Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $4,429.70 an ounce at 8:56 a.m. in Singapore. Silver rose 1% to $65.94 an ounce, having gained 1% in the previous session. Platinum and palladium also advanced, as per Bloomberg.

Crude oil held on to the majority of gains made over the last six sessions amid uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent traded around $88 per barrel following a 12% increase across the previous six sessions, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $83.

According to the International Energy Agency, the global oil market is heading for a shortfall of 1.8 million barrels per day this quarter, over twice its prior forecast, due to the ongoing US-Iran war.

Indian Stock Market Recap

Benchmark indices closed in red on Wednesday, August 12, with Nifty 50 ending 35.75 points, or 0.15%, lower at 24,435.95. The Sensex dropped 187.90 points, or 0.24%, to 77,966.35 as investors assessed conflicting signals over US-Iran war and efforts to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

EarningsTomorrow

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Avanti Feeds, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Brigade Enterprises, Centum Electronics, CESC, DCW, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Fino Payments Bank, Brainbees Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Ipca Laboratories, ITI, JSW Cement, Jtekt India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kennametal India, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Minda Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Relaxo Footwears, Sammaan Capital, Solar Industries India, Baazar Style Retail, Supriya Lifescience, Swan Corp, Tega Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Travel Food Services, Unicommerce Esolutions, V2 Retail, VST Tillers Tractors, Welspun Living.

ALSO READ: BofA Enters Into JV With Jio Financial, To Buy 49% Stake In Credit Arm

Earnings post Market

Lenskart (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 43.3% to Rs. 2,714 crore versus Rs. 1,894 crore.

EBITDA up 75.5% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 335 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.7% versus 17.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 60 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs. 10.4 crore.

Tata Motors CV (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 23.0% to Rs. 19,329 crore versus Rs. 15,682 crore.

EBITDA up 9.5% to Rs. 2,176 crore versus Rs. 1,987 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 12.7%.

Net profit up 8.3% to Rs. 1,528 crore versus Rs. 1,411 crore.

Other income at Rs. 396 crore versus Rs. 245 crore.

Astral (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% to Rs. 1,578 crore versus Rs. 1,361 crore.

EBITDA down 4.1% to Rs. 283 crore versus Rs. 296 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.0% versus 21.7%.

Net profit up 48.0% to Rs. 120 crore versus Rs. 81.1 crore.

VA Tech Wabag (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.8% to Rs. 887 crore versus Rs. 734 crore.

EBITDA down 16.9% to Rs. 79.5 crore versus Rs. 95.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.0% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 36.9% to Rs. 90 crore versus Rs. 66 crore.

FIEM Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs. 775 crore versus Rs. 659 crore.

EBITDA up 16.1% to Rs. 104 crore versus Rs. 89 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.4% versus 13.6%.

Net profit up 12.9% to Rs. 64.9 crore versus Rs. 57.5 crore.

Sun TV Network (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 13.0% to Rs. 1,458 crore versus Rs. 1,290 crore.

EBITDA up 18.6% to Rs. 735 crore versus Rs. 620 crore.

EBITDA margin at 50.4% versus 48.0%.

Net profit up 17.0% to Rs. 619 crore versus Rs. 529 crore.

Declares interim dividend of Rs. 5 per share.

Jagran Prakashan (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.5% to Rs. 499 crore versus Rs. 460 crore.

EBITDA up 9.8% to Rs. 70 crore versus Rs. 63.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.0% versus 13.9%.

Net profit down 12.5% to Rs. 58.8 crore versus Rs. 67.2 crore.

Motisons Jewellers (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% to Rs. 107 crore versus Rs. 87 crore.

EBITDA up 28.4% to Rs. 16.4 crore versus Rs. 12.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 14.6%.

Net profit up 37.5% to Rs. 11 crore versus Rs. 8 crore.

Vadilal Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 34.1% to Rs. 680 crore versus Rs. 507 crore.

EBITDA up 65.0% to Rs. 166 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.4% versus 19.8%.

Net profit up 95.5% to Rs. 131 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.

India Glycols (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.4% to Rs. 2,988 crore versus Rs. 2,503 crore.

EBITDA up 13.3% to Rs. 169.6 crore versus Rs. 149.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 6.0%.

Net profit up 32.2% to Rs. 97 crore versus Rs. 73.3 crore.

GSFC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 64.0% to Rs. 3,583 crore versus Rs. 2,184 crore.

EBITDA up 20.6% to Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 193 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.5% versus 8.8%.

Net profit up 14.4% to Rs. 159 crore versus Rs. 139 crore.

HG Infra Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 25.8% to Rs. 1,101 crore versus Rs. 1,482 crore.

EBITDA up 17.0% to Rs. 304 crore versus Rs. 260 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.6% versus 17.5%.

Net loss at Rs. 45.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 98.8 crore.

IRCON International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.5% to Rs. 1,956 crore versus Rs. 1,786 crore.

EBITDA up 2.9% to Rs. 205 crore versus Rs. 199 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.5% versus 11.1%.

Net profit down 43.6% to Rs. 93 crore versus Rs. 165 crore.

Indian Hume Pipe (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue down 1.5% to Rs. 303 crore versus Rs. 307 crore.

EBITDA down 11.8% to Rs. 29.7 crore versus Rs. 33.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 11.0%.

Net profit up 7.5% to Rs. 23.6 crore versus Rs. 21.9 crore.

IndiQube Spaces (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 36.7% to Rs. 423 crore versus Rs. 309 crore.

EBITDA up 37.4% to Rs. 258 crore versus Rs. 188 crore.

EBITDA margin at 61.1% versus 60.8%.

Net loss at Rs. 24 crore versus loss of Rs. 37 crore.

Arvind (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 24.7% to Rs. 2,501 crore versus Rs. 2,006 crore.

EBITDA up 35.7% to Rs. 240 crore versus Rs. 177 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 8.8%.

Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 53.5 crore versus Rs. 53.2 crore.

Saw one-time loss of Rs. 23 crore in Q1.

EMS (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 34.3% to Rs. 157 crore versus Rs. 239 crore.

EBITDA down 52.4% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 54.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.6% versus 22.8%.

Net profit down 59.0% to Rs. 15.5 crore versus Rs. 37.9 crore.

KRN Heat Exchanger (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 252.3 crore versus Rs. 115.3 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 49.1 crore versus Rs. 17.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.4% versus 15.3%.

Net profit at Rs. 32.9 crore versus Rs. 12.4 crore.

National Fertilizers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 27.3% to Rs. 4,500 crore versus Rs. 3,534 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 267 crore versus Rs. 88 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.9% versus 2.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 113.4 crore versus loss of Rs. 39.4 crore.

Gujarat Pipavav Port (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 250 crore.

EBITDA up 45.3% to Rs. 214 crore versus Rs. 147 crore.

EBITDA margin at 64.5% versus 58.9%.

Net profit up 42.0% to Rs. 148 crore versus Rs. 104 crore.

Hindware Home Innovation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs. 625 crore versus Rs. 531 crore.

EBITDA up 2.8% to Rs. 50 crore versus Rs. 48.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.0% versus 9.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 4.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 29.1 crore.

VIP Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.0% to Rs. 578 crore versus Rs. 561 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 11.2 crore versus profit of Rs. 24.7 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 53.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 13.1 crore.

Tasty Bite Eatables (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 28.7% to Rs. 156 crore versus Rs. 121 crore.

EBITDA down 5.1% to Rs. 14.9 crore versus Rs. 15.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 7.7% to Rs. 8.8 crore versus Rs. 8.2 crore.

Aditya Infotech (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 89.5% to Rs. 1,402 crore versus Rs. 740 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 203.7 crore versus Rs. 60.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 8.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 142.2 crore versus Rs. 33 crore.

Scoda Tubes (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 27.6% to Rs. 124.3 crore versus Rs. 97.4 crore.

EBITDA up 12.0% to Rs. 15.9 crore versus Rs. 14.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 14.6%.

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 5.3 crore versus Rs. 7.1 crore.

Shrinagar House (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 64.6% to Rs. 548 crore versus Rs. 333 crore.

EBITDA up 15.0% to Rs. 48.3 crore versus Rs. 42 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 12.6%.

Net profit up 19.3% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 28.5 crore.

La Opala RG (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs. 71.4 crore versus Rs. 65.3 crore.

Net profit up 3.1% to Rs. 26.2 crore versus Rs. 25.4 crore.

Abbott India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% to Rs. 1,814 crore versus Rs. 1,738 crore.

EBITDA up 17.4% to Rs. 523 crore versus Rs. 445 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.8% versus 25.6%.

Net profit up 17.2% to Rs. 429 crore versus Rs. 366 crore.

63 Moons Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 137 crore versus Rs. 30.5 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 71.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 54.6 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 40 crore versus profit of Rs. 3.1 crore.

DCX Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 53.6% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 222 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 10.6 crore versus profit of Rs. 0.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 8.7 crore versus profit of Rs. 4.1 crore.

Shalby (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 11.7% to Rs. 331 crore versus Rs. 296 crore.

EBITDA down 42.9% to Rs. 15.2 crore versus Rs. 26.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.6% versus 9.0%.

Net profit up 21.3% to Rs. 10.8 crore versus Rs. 8.9 crore.

Titagarh Rail Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs. 765 crore versus Rs. 679 crore.

EBITDA up 26.3% to Rs. 95 crore versus Rs. 75.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.4% versus 11.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 52.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 23.1 crore.

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Bliss GVS Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 37.6% to Rs. 286 crore versus Rs. 207.5 crore.

EBITDA up 84.8% to Rs. 76.5 crore versus Rs. 41.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.8% versus 20.0%.

Net profit up 16.3% to Rs. 50 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

Apollo Hospitals (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs. 7,044 crore versus Rs. 5,842 crore.

Net profit up 34.2% to Rs. 581 crore versus Rs. 433 crore.

Net profit beats estimate of Rs. 555 crore.

Revenue beats estimate of Rs. 6,890 crore.

EBITDA up 28.2% to Rs. 1,092 crore versus Rs. 852 crore YoY.

EBITDA at Rs. 1,092 crore versus estimate of Rs. 1,051 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 14.6% YoY.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus estimate of 15.3%.

Healthcare Services revenue up 21.7% to Rs. 3,620 crore YoY.

Digital Health revenue up 20.4% to Rs. 2,977 crore YoY.

Shriram Properties (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 7.4% to Rs. 224 crore versus Rs. 242 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 5.2 crore versus profit of Rs. 21.6 crore.

Net profit down 46.6% to Rs. 11 crore versus Rs. 20.6 crore.

Sansera Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33.3% to Rs. 1,021 crore versus Rs. 766 crore.

EBITDA up 48.0% to Rs. 196 crore versus Rs. 132.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.2% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 39.2% to Rs. 86.6 crore versus Rs. 62.2 crore.

SKF India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 54.2% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 1,283 crore.

EBITDA down 74.0% to Rs. 43.2 crore versus Rs. 166.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.4% versus 13.0%.

Net profit down 47.6% to Rs. 62 crore versus Rs. 118 crore.

IRCTC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs. 1,370 crore versus Rs. 1,160 crore.

EBITDA down 2.7% to Rs. 387 crore versus Rs. 397 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.2% versus 34.3%.

Net profit down 0.3% to Rs. 330 crore versus Rs. 331 crore.

Religare Enterprises (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% to Rs. 2,353 crore versus Rs. 1,872 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 49.3 crore versus profit of Rs. 20.9 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 26 crore versus profit of Rs. 10 crore.

Petronet LNG (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 41.0% to Rs. 5,558 crore versus Rs. 9,442 crore.

EBITDA down 17.5% to Rs. 1,535 crore versus Rs. 1,861 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.6% versus 19.7%.

Net profit down 17.0% to Rs. 1,137 crore versus Rs. 1,371 crore.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.4% to Rs. 2,642 crore versus Rs. 2,507 crore.

EBITDA up 34.5% to Rs. 259 crore versus Rs. 192 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 7.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 97.3 crore versus Rs. 47.2 crore.

Balu Forge (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.2% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 233 crore.

EBITDA up 15.2% to Rs. 80.3 crore versus Rs. 69.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.7% versus 29.9%.

Net profit up 15.8% to Rs. 66 crore versus Rs. 57 crore.

Vesuvius India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% to Rs. 546 crore versus Rs. 524 crore.

EBITDA up 6.5% to Rs. 97 crore versus Rs. 91.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.8% versus 17.4%.

Net profit down 7.1% to Rs. 58.5 crore versus Rs. 63 crore.

Goodyear India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 18.0% to Rs. 774 crore versus Rs. 656 crore.

EBITDA down 66.4% to Rs. 9.4 crore versus Rs. 28 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.2% versus 4.3%.

Net profit down 53.9% to Rs. 6.5 crore versus Rs. 14.1 crore.

Black Box (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.9% to Rs. 1,719 crore versus Rs. 1,387 crore.

EBITDA up 38.9% to Rs. 150 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.7% versus 7.8%.

Net profit up 19.1% to Rs. 56 crore versus Rs. 47 crore.

MTNL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 26.2% to Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 172 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 643 crore versus loss of Rs. 699 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 842 crore versus loss of Rs. 943 crore.

Stocks In News

Bajel Projects: The company bags an EPC order worth over Rs. 600 crore under the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme.

Dixon Technologies: The company will incorporate subsidiary Adivistar Electronics India, with Dixon holding a 51% stake.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 750 crore.

Indo Count Industries: The company partially resumes operations at its Bhilad, Gujarat unit.

Saregama India: Arm Pocket Aces elevates Vinay Pillai to CEO from October 1.

Share India Securities: The company approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs. 75 crore.

Thomas Cook India: The company launches India Forex Report 2026 highlighting shifts in forex spending patterns.

Bajaj Healthcare: The company receives DCGI approval to manufacture and market Cenobamate API and Cenobamate tablets.

Arrow Greentech: The company receives Indian patent for ‘Dual Colour Shift Security Film'.

UltraTech Cement: The company will acquire a 26% stake in Solaris Horizon Energy for Rs. 27.8 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: The company fixes September 15 as the record date for dividend payment.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company receives an order worth Rs. 77.8 crore from IVC Logistics for supply of three ACT-1 wagon rakes.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 61 crore from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for supply of 33 kV HT XLPE cables.

Ester Industries: The company's JV signs a non-binding Letter of Intent with a leading global sports and athletic brand for supply of Loop PET Fiber Grade resin.

JK Cement: The company commissions a 0.60 million TPA cement manufacturing unit in Rajasthan.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: The company enters into a pact with Prudential IP Services for continued usage of ‘Prudential' trademarks and for eventual removal of ‘Prudential' marks from the company name.

GE Power India: The company secures an order worth Rs. 550 crore for the Shoaiba Fuel Conversion Project in Saudi Arabia.

Orient Technologies: The company appoints Shailesh Mandani as CFO with immediate effect.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries: Madhya Pradesh High Court stays FSSAI order prohibiting sale of one of the company's whisky and rum brands.

GMR Airports: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 5,000 crore via QIP, bonds and other instruments, including up to Rs. 1,500 crore through non-convertible bonds.

Rhetan TMT: The company approves reappointment of Shalin Ashok Shah as Managing Director for another five-year term from January 8, 2027.

JSW Infrastructure: The company signs a pact with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata.

Ashapura Minechem: The company's Singapore-based step-down subsidiary has been dissolved.

Berger Paints: Shareholders approve reappointment of Abhijit Roy as MD & CEO for four years from July 1, 2027.

SBC Exports: The company withdraws its proposed preferential issue of 2.75 crore shares against conversion of unsecured loan worth Rs. 99 crore.

Suraksha Diagnostic: The company appoints Dinesh Gupta as CFO with effect from August 24.

Religare Enterprises: The company appoints Arjun Lamba as Managing Director.

Waaree Energies: UltraTech Cement to acquire a 26% stake in arm Solaris for around Rs. 28 crore.

Jio Financial Services: The company enters a JV agreement with Bank of America; BofA to acquire up to 49.9% stake in arm Jio Credit for Rs. 18,268 crore.

Juniper Hotels: The company signs a licence deed with Delhi Development Authority to develop a 5-star luxury hotel in New Delhi.

Juniper Green: The company commissions the entire 50 MW wind component of its 75 MW hybrid power project, including the final 5 MW turbine.

Raj Rayon Industries: The company approves a Rs. 650 crore Phase-II expansion at its Silvassa unit.

Indian Hotels: The company receives an additional penalty of Rs. 5.5 crore from BMC, taking the total penalty amount to Rs. 103 crore.

Hirect: Hind Rectifiers will be renamed Hirect with effect from August 18.

IPO Update

Dhoot Transmission IPO

Overall subscription stands at 74.21x on Day 3

QIBs 212.92x

NIIs 51.93x

Retail 8.12x.

Molbio Diagnostics IPO

Overall subscription stands at 70.26x on Day 3

QIBs 186.39x

NIIs 49.80x

Retail 12.96x.

Milky Mist IPO

Overall subscription stands at 2.17x on Day 2

NIIs 3.56x

Retail 2.44x

QIBs 0.65x.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO

Overall subscription stands at 2.03x on Day 1

Retail 2.70x

NIIs 2.11x

QIBs 0.73x.

Shiprocket IPO

Overall subscription stands at 0.97x on Day 1

Retail 3.34x

NIIs 1.23x

QIBs 0.02x.



Fundraising

JSW Cement

Krsnaa Diagnostics

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers



AGM

Abbott India, SKFINDUS, Bombay Bumrah, Endurance Techn, Godrej Ind, Rane Holdings, Linde India, Delta Corp, Ipca Labs, Page Industries, Indegene, JSW Infra, Praj Industries, Inox Green, Centum Electron, Inox Wind, Tasty Bite

Bulk & Block Deals

Dr Agarwal's Health Care: Allianz Global Investors bought 17.72 lakh shares at Rs. 501 per share. Claymore Investments (Mauritius) sold 1.59 crore shares at Rs. 501.54 per share.

Hyperion Investments sold 2.42 crore shares at Rs. 501.03 per share. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 62.12 lakh shares at Rs. 501 per share. Invesco Mutual Fund bought 35.65 lakh shares at Rs. 504.64 per share. Polar Capital Funds Healthcare Opportunities Fund bought 36.26 lakh shares at Rs. 501 per share.

Panama Petrochem: Enigma Small Opportunities Fund sold 4.01 lakh shares at Rs. 563.86 per share.

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust: ASK Financial Holdings bought 56 lakh units at Rs. 124 per unit. Larsen & Toubro sold 56 lakh units at Rs. 124 per unit.

Tenneco Clean Air India: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 20.19 lakh shares at Rs. 525 per share. SBI Mutual Fund bought 31.67 lakh shares at Rs. 525 per share. SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.13 crore shares at Rs. 525 per share. Tenneco Mauritius Holdings sold 3.03 crore shares at Rs. 525.50 per share

Lock In

Laser Power & Infra: 1 Month Lock in, 2 Million Shares, 4% of Total Outstanding

Aye Finance: 6 Month Lock in, 146 Million Shares, 59% of Total Outstanding

JSW Cement: 6 Month Lock in, 603 Million Shares, 44% of Total Outstanding

Insider trade

GNA Axles: Promoter group member Harjinder Kaur disposed 2.25 lakh shares in the company. Promoter group member Maninder Singh Seehra disposes of 4.95 lakh shares in the company.

TruAlt Bioenergy: Promoter group entity Nirani Holdings acquires 24,200 shares in the company.

Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM)

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term: Beta Drugs, Ind-Swift Laboratories, Sakar Healthcare

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM: Aarti Pharmalabs, Kolte - Patil Developers, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Lumax Auto Technologies, Rolex Rings, Baazar Style Retail, Sudeep Pharma

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Just Dial, Thangamayil Jewellery

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug futures is down 0.24% to 24,480.90 at a premium of 45 points.

Nifty Options 18th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: BANDHANBNK, SAIL, LICI, MANAPPURAM



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