Stock Picks Today: TCS, HAL, Airtel, Trent, Grasim, Lenskart, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted investment opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including IT, telecom, defence, retail, cables and wires, eyewear solutions, cement, healthcare, and airport infrastructure. Their latest recommendations cover stocks such as TCS, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Trent, Grasim, Lenskart, Polycab, Apollo Hospitals, PI Industries, Astral, Bosch and GMR Airports, alongside sector-specific views on paints, banks, and financial services and outlook on CPI.

BofA on TCS

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 2365

Assessing implication of change to Tata Sons' Chair

Involved on strategic oversight but we view organization restructuring unlikely till ‘28

Chandra's familiarity with the company meant an involvement in company's strategic and leadership planning

This included the company's planned pivot to AI-services announced last year

There was also assistance with handling relations with key customers as well as business partners

Risks could emanate in case of any organizational re-structuring

The probability of which we see to be low for the next 12months, especially given the CEO's tenure is in effect till May 2028.

Kotak on Hindustan Aeronautics

Maintain Add; Hike TP to Rs 5305 from Rs 4810

Steady quarter; Tejas MK1A resolution remains key catalyst

Q1FY27: Steady execution aided by better-than-expected margins

Tejas MK1A approval and deliveries remain critical milestones

Order pipeline remains robust with Rs 90000 cr near-term prospect pipeline.

Citi on HAL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 5550

Margin expansion aided by operating leverage

Growth outperformance has come even in the absence of Tejas LCA

See clear scope for re-rating once LCA deliveries commence, which could lift a long standing overhang

Next 2 years' order pipeline being led by platforms where execution can be faster.

JPMorgan on HAL

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 5733 from Rs 5145

Healthy P&L in Q1 increases confidence in FY27E guidance

LCA Mk1A – Delivery is key to watch

FY27 Guidance: Double-digit growth targeted, manufacturing to lead

HAL's valuation is cheap especially in the context of the large order book and high RoCEs/RoEs.

Nomura on HAL

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 6314 from Rs 6040

Beats estimates on all fronts in Q1FY27

Visibility remains healthy, led by manufacturing book/bill of 25x

Estimate FY26-29F EPS CAGR of 19%

Execution visibility remains healthy.

MS on Airtel

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 2442

Focus on Monetization: Removal of Entry-level Plan Among Other Tweaks

Nudging subscribers toward higher-value or higher data packs

These changes could potentially drive improvement of Rs 8-12 in ARPU (on a gross basis).

Citi on Airtel

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2230

Premiumisation continues through plan rationalisation

Latest action is consistent with mgmt's stated strategy of driving ARPU growth through premiumisation

Estimate this could potentially benefit ARPU by Rs 4/mth (EPS benefit of 2%)

HSBC on Airtel

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2500

Initiatives to increase mobile ARPU

Think the strategic move is in line with company's effort to drive premiumisation, conduct tariff repair, and strengthen mobile ARPU.

Macquarie on Trent

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 3600

In our recent meeting, management shared that

1) like-for-like growth will face pressure until the share of smaller-town store additions stabilises;

2) slower like-for-like growth may not materially impact the margin profile as costs are lower in small towns;

3) reiterating its target of 200-250 annual store additions; and

4) multiple margin levers make it confident of managing near-term input cost pressures

Like management's focus on balancing profitability and growth and the healthy demand outlook.

GS on Trent

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 2960 from Rs 3000

LFL growth may remain muted, by design

80% of new stores being added in tier 2/3 cities, which typically have lower sales throughput

Believe sales growth could miss consensus estimates in FY27

RM inflation pressure expected in Q2/Q3, company will try to mitigate through mix.

Citi on Astral

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1900

Outperformance on Volumes in a Challenging Quarter

Plumbing volumes were impacted by volatility in PVC prices in Q1

They have sharply recovered in July

See double-digit volume growth in the first 4.5 months of FY27

Mgmt remains confident of achieving their guidance for 10-15% volume growth

An additional 10% value growth from the plumbing segment in FY27

CPVC backward integration project remains on track for Q4FY27

This should support margin expansion and market share gains in FY28.

UBS on Astral

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1950

Continues to gain market share

Outperforms peers despite flat volumes; Q2 trends encouraging

Believe Astral's decentralized manufacturing strategy and favourable PVC prices to aid in market share gain and superior profitability.

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Jefferies on Lenskart

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 680 from Rs 600

Authenticity Matters More Than Legacy

Q1 continues to build the story, with strong growth & sharp margin expansion

Market creation remains a top priority, with supply, rather than demand, being a key constraint in India

Company now plays at the bottom end with a fully loaded Rs 500 product, while a clear premiumization trend is visible

Margin improvement in international should put a key investor concern to rest

Meller could be the Ray-Ban of future!

Macquarie on Lenskart

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 675 from Rs 625

Q1: India in line, international beat

In-line India performance supplemented by stronger international margin expansion

Like strong volume growth, ongoing premiumisation (lenses/frames), attractive Rs 500 entry-level offering, and potential for 10k+ stores in India

Stronger international margins drive a 4% EPS upgrade and 8% TP increase.

MS on Lenskart

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 666

Q1 beat: another quarter of strong performance

Beat driven more by international business

Management positive on the growth opportunity and business model strengths in India and the International markets

Strong performance, optimistic management commentary, and rise in earnings estimates augur well for continued stock outperformance.

Citi on Lenskart

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 650 from Rs 600

Execution Strong, Expectations Stronger

Expect growth momentum to remain strong

Lenskart continues to straddle across price points to accelerate store expansion, customer acquisition and conversion

Will watch for growth momentum in H2 given the high base

Lenskart execution remains strong on all parameters

Believe current valuations are already pricing in the growth and margin improvement trajectory,

GS on Lenskart

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 715 from Rs 625

Q1FY27: Growth and margin flywheel continues to deliver;

International — large margin expansion as SSSG stays elevated

India business — volume led revenue growth, operating leverage led margin expansion

Premiumisation a new growth vector.

Jefferies on PI Industries

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 2910 from Rs 3575

Weakness continues

CSM volume declines, domestic volume rises:

Biologicals register strong growth

No visible recovery in pharma fortunes

Working capital contracts, net cash increases

MS on Polycab

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 10545 from Rs 8707

Good earnings growth

Domestic cable & wires (C&W) volume to improve over FY27-28

Polycab has the strongest C&W franchise in India

Expect an improving trend in C&W domestic volumes and exports

FMEG business has started to fire on all cylinders and will need monitoring

Overall, forecast 20% earnings CAGR in FY26-29.

MS on Paint Sector

Increased competitive intensity across players continues

Opus clearly highlighting the focus on Rs 10000 cr revenue target by FY28 and 50%+ growth for FY27

Birla Opus posted revenue at Rs 1660 cr a 64% YoY, 17% QoQ revenue growth vs 16% QoQ standalone revenue growth for Asian Paints

Opus gained 30 bps market share sequentially and including putty, their market share is nearing early-teens

Dulux too re-emphasized the ambition of gaining the no.3 spot and no.1 spot in terms of market share in the decorative and industrial space respectively.

Macquarie on Paints

Read-through from Grasim's Q1 call

Part of price hike benefits to flow into Q2 sales

Share of premium and luxury products steady at 65%

Prefer Asian Paints in the sector.

Citi on Grasim

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3850 from Rs 3600

Q1 Ahead; Q2 Likely to Weaken

Paints Market Share Focus

Limited Funding for AB Renewables

Chemicals: Middle East crisis - uncertainty around profitability.

MS on Grasim

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 4000 from Rs 3900

Strong Quarter

EBITDA beat was led by chemicals and paints

Birla Pivot and paints continue to ramp up quickly

With continued execution, see a case for re-rating over the next 12 months and compounding over the medium term

Grasim remains Top Pick.

Jefferies on Grasim

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 3910 from Rs 3600

Standalone Business Momentum Accelerates

Sharp Q1 beat, with all segments outperforming.

VSF & Chemicals rebounded on pricing tailwinds, while new biz continue to scale

Paints guiding for 50% YoY growth in FY27 & FY28 targets intact

B2B e-commerce is set to turn profitable by FY27-end

Believe a stronger standalone profile will narrow Grasim's holdco discount

Reiterate Top Pick.

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BofA on CPI

July headline CPI steady at 4.5% yoy

CPI details: Food holding up CPI inf.; core sticky at 3.9%

Rainfall momentum holds into H2 of SW monsoon season

RBI delivered a dovish hold; Growth-Inflation est. Revised

MS on Apollo Hospital

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 9397

Strong Hospital Growth, Digital Nears Breakeven

Strong Q1 execution across hospitals, pharmacy and diagnostics

Apollo continues to balance growth and profitability, with strong hospital performance and improving digital economics

Macquarie on Apollo Hospital

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 6230

Q1 – all round beat

Operational beat driven by revenue.

Citi on Apollo Hospital

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 10770

Q1: Strong Execution Across Businesses, Hospitals EBITDA up 25% like for like

Despite the expansions, ROCE continues to remain strong at 28.5%

Company announced four new hospitals and now targets >5,800 beds addition over the next five years

Provides strong visibility on medium-term earnings growth

Apollo remains top India hospitals pick

MS on Financial

RBI's draft guidelines on interest rates on loans and advances

Think that PSU banks have a much higher proportion of MCLR based loans, relative to private banks

PSU Banks would need to rejig their pricing models

Given the significant transition time, see the impact on financials as contained and gradual, if any

Macquarie on GMR Airports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 125

Temporary traffic headwinds, structural story intact

Continue to see value creation shifting beyond traffic growth

Toward higher aero yields, non-aero monetisation and airport adjacencies

Near term focus remains on Hyderabad traffic recovery, Bhogapuram ramp-up, Nagpur integration and progress on real estate monetization.

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Jefferies on Banks

RBI Proposes Draft Norms to Harmonize Interest Rate Policy Across Lenders

Requires lending rates to be set per transparent structure linked to benchmark & a positive spread

PLR and spread components can be set per internal policies

Benchmark reset frequency cap at 3 months for floating rate loans can improve transmission

Restricting repricing of spread components may reduce pricing flexibility

NBFCs are not required to move to EBLR framework like banks.

Citi on Banks

New Interest Rate Directions Aimed At Transparency, Standardization, Borrower Protection

Impact Manageable

APR ceiling will cap yields for lenders reliant on high-yield small-ticket lending.

Complexity and near-term compliance costs will be non-trivial

Transition deadline of Apr'29 provides adequate runway.

UBS on Bosch

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 54050 from Rs 45530

Q1FY27: Legacy business fuels beat-and-raise outcome

Strong quarter; legacy business steps up on growth and margins

Strong revenue growth; other expenses and staff costs aid margins.

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