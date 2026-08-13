Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open For Sensex, Nifty; Kospi Zooms 4%; Brent At $88 A Barrel
Asian markets were largely positive. South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.13%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.
Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open For Sensex, Nifty; Kospi Zooms 4%; Brent At $88 A Barrel
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, amid mixed global cues, institutional activity, movements in crude oil prices and ongoing Q1 earnings announcements.
That said, GIFT Nifty was trading 116.5 points lower at 24,424 at the last check, indicating a weak start for the domestic bourses.
US stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night as investors awaited fresh inflation data and assessed a new batch of corporate earnings. Dow Jones futures traded marginally above the flatline, while S&P 500 futures slipped slightly and Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.1%.
Asian markets were largely positive. South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.13%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.
Investors are now awaiting the July US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect producer prices to rise 0.2% month-on-month, following a softer-than-expected inflation backdrop.
The PPI data comes a day after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July rose 0.1% month-on-month, in line with expectations. The relatively benign inflation reading helped the S&P 500 close higher for the first time in three sessions and prompted traders to scale back expectations of a September rate hike.
Q1 Results Today: Solar Industries, Max Healthcare, Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics, Ipca Labs, LG Electronics, ITI and Endurance Technologies among others will declares their Q1 results.
Stock Market Live: JPMorgan Raises HAL Target Price To Rs 5,733, Sees Valuation Comfort
- JPMorgan maintained its 'Overweight' rating on HAL and increased its target price to Rs 5,733 from Rs 5,145.
- The brokerage said HAL's strong Q1 performance raises confidence in FY27 guidance.
- Deliveries of the LCA Mk1A remain a key monitorable.
- HAL continues to target double-digit growth in FY27, led by manufacturing.
- JPMorgan said HAL's valuation remains attractive given its sizeable order book and healthy return ratios.
Source: JPMorgan
Stock Market Live: BofA Maintains Neutral On TCS Amid Tata Sons Leadership Transition
- Bank of America maintained a 'Neutral' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,365.
- The brokerage is assessing the implications of changes in Tata Sons' leadership.
- It believes major organisational restructuring is unlikely before 2028.
- BofA said N. Chandrasekaran's familiarity with the business helped in strategic planning, AI-services initiatives and customer relationships.
- The brokerage sees limited risk over the next 12 months given the current CEO's tenure runs until May 2028.
Source: BofA
Stock Market Live: HSBC Positive On Airtel's ARPU Strategy, Maintains Buy
- HSBC maintained a 'Buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,500.
- The brokerage said Airtel's initiatives are aimed at increasing mobile ARPU.
- HSBC believes the strategy aligns with the company's focus on premiumisation, tariff repair and strengthening mobile monetisation.
Source: HSBC
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Raises Lenskart Target Price To Rs 715, Maintains Buy
- Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Buy' rating on Lenskart and raised its target price to Rs 715 from Rs 625.
- The brokerage said the company's growth and margin flywheel continues to deliver.
- International operations saw significant margin expansion aided by strong same-store sales growth.
- In India, revenue growth was volume-led, while operating leverage drove margin expansion.
- Goldman Sachs highlighted premiumisation as a new growth vector for the company.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Stock Market Live: Nomura Raises HAL Target Price To Rs 6,314 After Strong Q1 Performance
- Nomura maintained its 'Buy' rating on Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and raised its target price to Rs 6,314 from Rs 6,040.
- The brokerage said HAL beat estimates across key parameters in Q1 FY27.
- Order visibility remains strong, supported by a manufacturing order book-to-bill ratio of around 25x.
- Nomura expects an FY26-FY29 earnings CAGR of 19%.
- The brokerage said execution visibility remains healthy.
Source: Nomura
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Cuts Trent Target Price To Rs 2,960, Maintains Neutral
- Goldman Sachs maintained its 'Neutral' rating on Trent and trimmed its target price to Rs 2,960 from Rs 3,000.
- The brokerage said like-for-like (LFL) growth could remain muted by design as the company accelerates store expansion.
- Around 80% of new stores are being opened in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where sales throughput is typically lower.
- Goldman Sachs believes Trent's sales growth could miss consensus expectations in FY27.
- Raw material inflation could exert pressure in Q2 and Q3, though the company is expected to mitigate some of the impact through product mix.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Nikkei Jumps 1.40%
Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.40% to 68,471.28, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.50% to 9,163. Shanghai Composite slipped 0.01% to 3,946.30.
Overall, Asian equities were supported by gains in technology stocks and easing concerns over an immediate US rate hike following softer inflation data. (ndtvprofit.com)
Stock Market Live: US Markets Close Mixed On Wednesday
US stocks ended mixed on Wednesday, August 12, as investors assessed softer-than-expected inflation data and fresh corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 rose 0.26% to 7,748.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.54% to 26,588.49, helped by strength in technology and AI-related stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.04% to 53,770.27, while the Russell 2000 advanced 0.61% to 3,045.48. (AP News)
US Market Close:
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Dow Jones: 53,770.27 ▼ 21.58 points, -0.04%
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S&P 500: 7,748.50 ▲ 20.30 points, 0.26%
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Nasdaq: 26,588.49 ▲ 143.04 points, 0.54%
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Nasdaq 100: 29,742.60 ▲ 217.13 points, 0.74%
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Russell 2000: 3,045.48 ▲ 18.37 points, 0.61%
Stock Market Live: Good Morning, Readers! Stay Tuned For All The Key Market Action
Stock Market Live: Good Morning, Readers! Stay Tuned For All The Key Market Action
Keep track of the latest earnings announcements, IPO updates, block deals, global market cues, crude oil prices and other key developments that could influence the Indian stock market through the day.
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