Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Negative Open For Sensex, Nifty; Kospi Zooms 4%; Brent At $88 A Barrel

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, amid mixed global cues, institutional activity, movements in crude oil prices and ongoing Q1 earnings announcements.

That said, GIFT Nifty was trading 116.5 points lower at 24,424 at the last check, indicating a weak start for the domestic bourses.

US stock futures were little changed on Wednesday night as investors awaited fresh inflation data and assessed a new batch of corporate earnings. Dow Jones futures traded marginally above the flatline, while S&P 500 futures slipped slightly and Nasdaq-100 futures declined 0.1%.

Asian markets were largely positive. South Korea's Kospi jumped 3.13%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.5%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

Investors are now awaiting the July US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, due later on Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect producer prices to rise 0.2% month-on-month, following a softer-than-expected inflation backdrop.

The PPI data comes a day after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July rose 0.1% month-on-month, in line with expectations. The relatively benign inflation reading helped the S&P 500 close higher for the first time in three sessions and prompted traders to scale back expectations of a September rate hike.

Q1 Results Today: Solar Industries, Max Healthcare, Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics, Ipca Labs, LG Electronics, ITI and Endurance Technologies among others will declares their Q1 results.

