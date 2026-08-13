Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 14: Tom Holland Film Sees Weekday Dip In India

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is holding strong in its second week at the Indian box office, although weekday collections have seen a drop.

The superhero film collected Rs 6.45 crore net in India on Day 14, taking its total India net collection to Rs 438 crore and India gross collection to Rs 523.64 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 42.7% overall occupancy across 12,602 shows on Day 14. The English version earned Rs 3.25 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 2.75 crore, Tamil with Rs 0.30 crore and Telugu with Rs 0.15 crore.

From Opening To Day 14

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2, Rs 70.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 77.75 crore on Day 4.

The film then earned Rs 23.80 crore on Day 5, Rs 21.75 crore on Day 6, Rs 17 crore on Day 7 and Rs 14.25 crore on Day 8. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 334.75 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 15 crore on Day 9. It saw a strong jump over the second weekend, earning Rs 31 crore on Day 10 and Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11.

Collections then dropped to Rs 7.60 crore on Day 12 before rising to Rs 8.50 crore on Day 13. On Day 14, the film earned Rs 6.45 crore, marking a 24.1% decline from the previous day.

The film's upcoming weekend will be crucial for its next phase of the theatrical run.

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About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a forgotten Peter Parker, who lives alone while continuing his life as Spider-Man. As pressure builds, a dangerous change takes place and a powerful new enemy emerges.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes and carries a U/A certificate. It was released in India on July 30, 2026, in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Sadie Sink. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

At present, the film does not have an OTT release date.

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