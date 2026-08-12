Aakhri Sawal OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When And Where To Watch Sanjay Dutt’s Political Thriller?

After its theatrical release on May 15, 2026, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Aakhri Sawal is now making its way to OTT.

Directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the political thriller follows a professor-student conflict that grows into a much bigger debate over truth, ideology and the secrets buried in the past.

What Is Aakhri Sawal About?

The film centres on Vicky Hegde (Namashi Chakraborty), a young scholar who challenges his former mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni (Sanjay Dutt), over ideological and historical questions. Their disagreement soon becomes a public controversy, attracting media and political attention.

As the debate intensifies, Vicky starts investigating the mysterious disappearance of researcher Professor Pallavi Menon (Sameera Reddy). He gets help from investigator Aditya Rao (Amit Sadh), and their search gradually uncovers links to Nadkarni's past and raises fresh questions about the people involved.

The film blends political drama, mystery and thriller elements as an academic dispute grows into a deeper investigation, forcing the characters to confront buried secrets and question what they believe to be true.

Cast And Characters

Sanjay Dutt plays Professor Gopal Nadkarni, while Namashi Chakraborty stars as Vicky Hegde. Amit Sadh plays investigator Aditya Rao and Sameera Reddy portrays Professor Pallavi Menon.

The supporting cast includes Tridha Choudhury as Saara, Neetu Chandra as Kavya Rawat, Mrinal Kulkarni as Prabha Nadkarni, Harsimran Oberoi as Ipshita Das and Rockey Raina as Sohraab. Archana Iyer, Bipin Nadkarni and Nikhil Nanda are also part of the cast.

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Team Behind Aakhri Sawal

Abhijeet Mohan Warang has directed the film, with Utkarsh Naithani credited as the writer. Sanjay Dutt and Nikhil Nanda have produced the political drama.

The music is composed by Monty Sharma, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas. Sanjay Sankla has handled the editing

Mixed Reviews

Sanjay Dutt-led film has received mixed reviews when it released in theatres. While Aakhri Sawal was praised for its powerful dialogues and strong performances, some critics felt its take on the RSS lacked enough facts and did not make its point convincingly.

When And Where To Watch?

The political thriller, Aakhri Sawal will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play from August 14, 2026.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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