Stocks To Watch Today: Jubilant Foodworks, Tata Motors PV, LG Electronics, Welspun Living, And Godrej Industries

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.,Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd., and Godrej Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings Today

Aditya Birla Real Estate, Avanti Feeds, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Brigade Enterprises, Centum Electronics, CESC, DCW, Dreamfolks Services, Elgi Equipments, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Fino Payments Bank, Brainbees Solutions, Galaxy Surfactants, Genus Power Infrastructures, Godrej Industries, Honasa Consumer, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Ingersoll-Rand (India), Ipca Laboratories, ITI, JSW Cement, Jtekt India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kennametal India, KRBL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Kaveri Seed Company, LG Electronics India, Max Financial Services, Minda Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Praj Industries, Premier Explosives, Rane Holdings, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Relaxo Footwears, Sammaan Capital, Solar Industries India, Baazar Style Retail, Supriya Lifescience, Swan Corp, Tega Industries, Technocraft Industries (India), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Travel Food Services, Unicommerce Esolutions, V2 Retail, VST Tillers Tractors, Welspun Living

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 13: Nifty Support Slips To 24,270, GIFT Nifty Signals Red Start | Key Levels To Watch

Earnings Post Market Hours

Lenskart (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 43.3% to Rs. 2,714 crore versus Rs. 1,894 crore.

EBITDA up 75.5% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 335 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.7% versus 17.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 222 crore versus Rs. 60 crore.

Q1 FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs. 10.4 crore.



Tata Motors CV (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 23.0% to Rs. 19,329 crore versus Rs. 15,682 crore.

EBITDA up 9.5% to Rs. 2,176 crore versus Rs. 1,987 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.3% versus 12.7%.

Net profit up 8.3% to Rs. 1,528 crore versus Rs. 1,411 crore.

Other income at Rs. 396 crore versus Rs. 245 crore.



Astral (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% to Rs. 1,578 crore versus Rs. 1,361 crore.

EBITDA down 4.1% to Rs. 283 crore versus Rs. 296 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.0% versus 21.7%.

Net profit up 48.0% to Rs. 120 crore versus Rs. 81.1 crore.



VA Tech Wabag (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.8% to Rs. 887 crore versus Rs. 734 crore.

EBITDA down 16.9% to Rs. 79.5 crore versus Rs. 95.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.0% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 36.9% to Rs. 90 crore versus Rs. 66 crore.



FIEM Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs. 775 crore versus Rs. 659 crore.

EBITDA up 16.1% to Rs. 104 crore versus Rs. 89 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.4% versus 13.6%.

Net profit up 12.9% to Rs. 64.9 crore versus Rs. 57.5 crore.



Sun TV Network (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 13.0% to Rs. 1,458 crore versus Rs. 1,290 crore.

EBITDA up 18.6% to Rs. 735 crore versus Rs. 620 crore.

EBITDA margin at 50.4% versus 48.0%.

Net profit up 17.0% to Rs. 619 crore versus Rs. 529 crore.

Declares interim dividend of Rs. 5 per share.



Jagran Prakashan (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.5% to Rs. 499 crore versus Rs. 460 crore.

EBITDA up 9.8% to Rs. 70 crore versus Rs. 63.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.0% versus 13.9%.

Net profit down 12.5% to Rs. 58.8 crore versus Rs. 67.2 crore.



Motisons Jewellers (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% to Rs. 107 crore versus Rs. 87 crore.

EBITDA up 28.4% to Rs. 16.4 crore versus Rs. 12.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 14.6%.

Net profit up 37.5% to Rs. 11 crore versus Rs. 8 crore.



Vadilal Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 34.1% to Rs. 680 crore versus Rs. 507 crore.

EBITDA up 65.0% to Rs. 166 crore versus Rs. 101 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.4% versus 19.8%.

Net profit up 95.5% to Rs. 131 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.



India Glycols (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 19.4% to Rs. 2,988 crore versus Rs. 2,503 crore.

EBITDA up 13.3% to Rs. 169.6 crore versus Rs. 149.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 6.0%.

Net profit up 32.2% to Rs. 97 crore versus Rs. 73.3 crore.



GSFC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 64.0% to Rs. 3,583 crore versus Rs. 2,184 crore.

EBITDA up 20.6% to Rs. 233 crore versus Rs. 193 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.5% versus 8.8%.

Net profit up 14.4% to Rs. 159 crore versus Rs. 139 crore.



HG Infra Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 25.8% to Rs. 1,101 crore versus Rs. 1,482 crore.

EBITDA up 17.0% to Rs. 304 crore versus Rs. 260 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.6% versus 17.5%.

Net loss at Rs. 45.1 crore versus profit of Rs. 98.8 crore.



IRCON International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.5% to Rs. 1,956 crore versus Rs. 1,786 crore.

EBITDA up 2.9% to Rs. 205 crore versus Rs. 199 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.5% versus 11.1%.

Net profit down 43.6% to Rs. 93 crore versus Rs. 165 crore.



Indian Hume Pipe (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue down 1.5% to Rs. 303 crore versus Rs. 307 crore.

EBITDA down 11.8% to Rs. 29.7 crore versus Rs. 33.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 11.0%.

Net profit up 7.5% to Rs. 23.6 crore versus Rs. 21.9 crore.



IndiQube Spaces (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 36.7% to Rs. 423 crore versus Rs. 309 crore.

EBITDA up 37.4% to Rs. 258 crore versus Rs. 188 crore.

EBITDA margin at 61.1% versus 60.8%.

Net loss at Rs. 24 crore versus loss of Rs. 37 crore.



Arvind (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 24.7% to Rs. 2,501 crore versus Rs. 2,006 crore.

EBITDA up 35.7% to Rs. 240 crore versus Rs. 177 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 8.8%.

Net profit up 0.6% to Rs. 53.5 crore versus Rs. 53.2 crore.

Saw one-time loss of Rs. 23 crore in Q1.



EMS (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 34.3% to Rs. 157 crore versus Rs. 239 crore.

EBITDA down 52.4% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 54.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.6% versus 22.8%.

Net profit down 59.0% to Rs. 15.5 crore versus Rs. 37.9 crore.



KRN Heat Exchanger (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 252.3 crore versus Rs. 115.3 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 49.1 crore versus Rs. 17.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.4% versus 15.3%.

Net profit at Rs. 32.9 crore versus Rs. 12.4 crore.



National Fertilizers (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 27.3% to Rs. 4,500 crore versus Rs. 3,534 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 267 crore versus Rs. 88 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.9% versus 2.5%.

Net profit at Rs. 113.4 crore versus loss of Rs. 39.4 crore.



Gujarat Pipavav Port (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 32.8% to Rs. 332 crore versus Rs. 250 crore.

EBITDA up 45.3% to Rs. 214 crore versus Rs. 147 crore.

EBITDA margin at 64.5% versus 58.9%.

Net profit up 42.0% to Rs. 148 crore versus Rs. 104 crore.



Hindware Home Innovation (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.7% to Rs. 625 crore versus Rs. 531 crore.

EBITDA up 2.8% to Rs. 50 crore versus Rs. 48.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.0% versus 9.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 4.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 29.1 crore.



VIP Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.0% to Rs. 578 crore versus Rs. 561 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 11.2 crore versus profit of Rs. 24.7 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 53.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 13.1 crore.



Tasty Bite Eatables (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 28.7% to Rs. 156 crore versus Rs. 121 crore.

EBITDA down 5.1% to Rs. 14.9 crore versus Rs. 15.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 7.7% to Rs. 8.8 crore versus Rs. 8.2 crore.



Aditya Infotech (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 89.5% to Rs. 1,402 crore versus Rs. 740 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 203.7 crore versus Rs. 60.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 8.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 142.2 crore versus Rs. 33 crore.



Scoda Tubes (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 27.6% to Rs. 124.3 crore versus Rs. 97.4 crore.

EBITDA up 12.0% to Rs. 15.9 crore versus Rs. 14.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.8% versus 14.6%.

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 5.3 crore versus Rs. 7.1 crore.



Shrinagar House (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 64.6% to Rs. 548 crore versus Rs. 333 crore.

EBITDA up 15.0% to Rs. 48.3 crore versus Rs. 42 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 12.6%.

Net profit up 19.3% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 28.5 crore.



La Opala RG (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs. 71.4 crore versus Rs. 65.3 crore.

Net profit up 3.1% to Rs. 26.2 crore versus Rs. 25.4 crore.



Abbott India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.4% to Rs. 1,814 crore versus Rs. 1,738 crore.

EBITDA up 17.4% to Rs. 523 crore versus Rs. 445 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.8% versus 25.6%.

Net profit up 17.2% to Rs. 429 crore versus Rs. 366 crore.



63 Moons Technologies (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 137 crore versus Rs. 30.5 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 71.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 54.6 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 40 crore versus profit of Rs. 3.1 crore.



DCX Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 53.6% to Rs. 103 crore versus Rs. 222 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 10.6 crore versus profit of Rs. 0.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 8.7 crore versus profit of Rs. 4.1 crore.



Shalby (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 11.7% to Rs. 331 crore versus Rs. 296 crore.

EBITDA down 42.9% to Rs. 15.2 crore versus Rs. 26.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.6% versus 9.0%.

Net profit up 21.3% to Rs. 10.8 crore versus Rs. 8.9 crore.



Titagarh Rail Systems (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs. 765 crore versus Rs. 679 crore.

EBITDA up 26.3% to Rs. 95 crore versus Rs. 75.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.4% versus 11.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 52.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 23.1 crore.



Bliss GVS Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 37.6% to Rs. 286 crore versus Rs. 207.5 crore.

EBITDA up 84.8% to Rs. 76.5 crore versus Rs. 41.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.8% versus 20.0%.

Net profit up 16.3% to Rs. 50 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.



Apollo Hospitals (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs. 7,044 crore versus Rs. 5,842 crore.

Net profit up 34.2% to Rs. 581 crore versus Rs. 433 crore.

Net profit beats estimate of Rs. 555 crore.

Revenue beats estimate of Rs. 6,890 crore.

EBITDA up 28.2% to Rs. 1,092 crore versus Rs. 852 crore YoY.

EBITDA at Rs. 1,092 crore versus estimate of Rs. 1,051 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus 14.6% YoY.

EBITDA margin at 15.5% versus estimate of 15.3%.

Healthcare Services revenue up 21.7% to Rs. 3,620 crore YoY.

Digital Health revenue up 20.4% to Rs. 2,977 crore YoY.



Shriram Properties (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 7.4% to Rs. 224 crore versus Rs. 242 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 5.2 crore versus profit of Rs. 21.6 crore.

Net profit down 46.6% to Rs. 11 crore versus Rs. 20.6 crore.



Sansera Engineering (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33.3% to Rs. 1,021 crore versus Rs. 766 crore.

EBITDA up 48.0% to Rs. 196 crore versus Rs. 132.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.2% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 39.2% to Rs. 86.6 crore versus Rs. 62.2 crore.



SKF India (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 54.2% to Rs. 588 crore versus Rs. 1,283 crore.

EBITDA down 74.0% to Rs. 43.2 crore versus Rs. 166.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.4% versus 13.0%.

Net profit down 47.6% to Rs. 62 crore versus Rs. 118 crore.



IRCTC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.1% to Rs. 1,370 crore versus Rs. 1,160 crore.

EBITDA down 2.7% to Rs. 387 crore versus Rs. 397 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.2% versus 34.3%.

Net profit down 0.3% to Rs. 330 crore versus Rs. 331 crore.



Religare Enterprises (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% to Rs. 2,353 crore versus Rs. 1,872 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 49.3 crore versus profit of Rs. 20.9 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 26 crore versus profit of Rs. 10 crore.



Petronet LNG (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 41.0% to Rs. 5,558 crore versus Rs. 9,442 crore.

EBITDA down 17.5% to Rs. 1,535 crore versus Rs. 1,861 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.6% versus 19.7%.

Net profit down 17.0% to Rs. 1,137 crore versus Rs. 1,371 crore.



Sudarshan Chemical Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 5.4% to Rs. 2,642 crore versus Rs. 2,507 crore.

EBITDA up 34.5% to Rs. 259 crore versus Rs. 192 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.8% versus 7.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 97.3 crore versus Rs. 47.2 crore.



Balu Forge (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.2% to Rs. 301 crore versus Rs. 233 crore.

EBITDA up 15.2% to Rs. 80.3 crore versus Rs. 69.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.7% versus 29.9%.

Net profit up 15.8% to Rs. 66 crore versus Rs. 57 crore.



Vesuvius India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.2% to Rs. 546 crore versus Rs. 524 crore.

EBITDA up 6.5% to Rs. 97 crore versus Rs. 91.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.8% versus 17.4%.

Net profit down 7.1% to Rs. 58.5 crore versus Rs. 63 crore.



Goodyear India (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 18.0% to Rs. 774 crore versus Rs. 656 crore.

EBITDA down 66.4% to Rs. 9.4 crore versus Rs. 28 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.2% versus 4.3%.

Net profit down 53.9% to Rs. 6.5 crore versus Rs. 14.1 crore.



Black Box (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.9% to Rs. 1,719 crore versus Rs. 1,387 crore.

EBITDA up 38.9% to Rs. 150 crore versus Rs. 108 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.7% versus 7.8%.

Net profit up 19.1% to Rs. 56 crore versus Rs. 47 crore.

MTNL (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 26.2% to Rs. 217 crore versus Rs. 172 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 643 crore versus loss of Rs. 699 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 842 crore versus loss of Rs. 943 crore

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Stocks In News

Bajel Projects: The company bags an EPC order worth over Rs. 600 crore under the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme.

The company bags an EPC order worth over Rs. 600 crore under the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme. Poonawalla Fincorp: The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 750 crore.

The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 750 crore. Thomas Cook India: The company launches India Forex Report 2026 highlighting shifts in forex spending patterns.

The company launches India Forex Report 2026 highlighting shifts in forex spending patterns. Dilip Buildcon: The company fixes September 15 as the record date for dividend payment.

The company fixes September 15 as the record date for dividend payment. GMR Airports: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 5,000 crore via QIP, bonds and other instruments, including up to Rs. 1,500 crore through non-convertible bonds.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 5,000 crore via QIP, bonds and other instruments, including up to Rs. 1,500 crore through non-convertible bonds. Religare Enterprises: The company appoints Arjun Lamba as Managing Director.

The company appoints Arjun Lamba as Managing Director. Waaree Energies: UltraTech Cement to acquire a 26% stake in arm Solaris for around Rs. 28 crore.

UltraTech Cement to acquire a 26% stake in arm Solaris for around Rs. 28 crore. Jio Financial Services: The company enters a JV agreement with Bank of America; BofA to acquire up to 49.9% stake in arm Jio Credit for Rs. 18,268 crore.

The company enters a JV agreement with Bank of America; BofA to acquire up to 49.9% stake in arm Jio Credit for Rs. 18,268 crore. Raj Rayon Industries: The company approves a Rs. 650 crore Phase-II expansion at its Silvassa unit.

The company approves a Rs. 650 crore Phase-II expansion at its Silvassa unit. Indian Hotels: The company receives an additional penalty of Rs. 5.5 crore from BMC, taking the total penalty amount to Rs. 103 crore.

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