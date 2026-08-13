Five Stocks To Buy Today: IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Maharashtra, Pfizer Among Others | August 13

Stock market experts and analysts have five stocks including Bank of Maharashtra, IDFC First Bank Ltd., and Pfizer Ltd. among others on their radar today.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Bank of Maharashtra (CMP: Rs 81.90)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One recommends buying shares of Bank of Maharashtra at Rs 80 levels, and has set a target price of Rs 86, implying an upside of 7.50%. Krishan has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 77.

Pfizer (CMP: Rs 5,010)

Pfizer gets a 'buy' call from SMT Stock founder and SEBI registered research analyst Vijay Laxmi Ambala, (alias VLA Ambala), who advised to enter the stock in the range of Rs 5,070 to Rs 5,100. has set targets of Rs 5,400 and Rs 6,000. The targets imply an upside of 5.88%-18.34%, depending on the entry price and target. Ambala has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 4,700.

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IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs 85.80)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, has a 'buy' call on IDFC First Bank. He has set a target price of Rs 90.50, implying an upside of 5.48%. Rajani has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 81.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 4,040)

D-mart parent Avenue Supermarts Ltd. bagged a 'buy' call from Krishan, who recommends entering the stock at Rs 4,020 and has set a target price of Rs 4,200, implying an upside of 4.48%. Krishan has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 3,920.

Castrol (Rs 188.45)

Rajani recommends buying Castrol at Rs 188.38, he has set a target price of Rs 208.75, implying an upside of 10.81%. The analyst has advised investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 178.75.

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