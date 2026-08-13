Black Box Secures Rs 1,240 Crore Data Centre Order From New US Hyperscaler

Black Box shares are likely to remain in focus on Thursday after the company announced a $131 million (around Rs 1,240 crore) order from a new US-based global hyperscaler for a data centre project in the US.

The order marks Black Box's entry into a new Tier-1 hyperscaler account and adds another major customer to its data centre business.

Under the contract, Black Box will provide infrastructure services at a key location in the US over a period of around three years. The company expects the engagement to expand further over time.

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Black Box said the order was won after a sustained engagement with the customer, with the company selected for its ability to handle large-scale data centre infrastructure requirements and execute the project in phases.

The company already works with leading global hyperscalers, and said the new order will further strengthen its data centre business, which remains a key growth area.

What Black Box CEO Said

Sanjeev Verma, Whole-time Director and CEO of Black Box, said the order is an important step in the company's efforts to expand its hyperscaler business.

He said the company will now focus on executing the project and delivering the required infrastructure. Successful execution could also help Black Box expand its relationship with the customer in the future.

In the previous session, Black Box shares ended 4.05% higher at Rs 773.30 per share.

Black Box provides digital infrastructure solutions, including network integration, data centre infrastructure, managed services, connectivity and cybersecurity solutions. The company operates across the US, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America, and serves several large global enterprises.

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