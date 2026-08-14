Food, Drug Licence Scam Alert: Maharashtra FDA Flags Fake Agents Demanding Money

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against fraudsters posing as FDA agents and demanding money to help people obtain food and drug licences.

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe clarified that the administration has not authorised any agent or intermediary to handle licensing work on its behalf, reported PTI.

The warning follows the FDA's intensified inspections and enforcement over food safety violations across Maharashtra. In recent weeks, several restaurants, cloud kitchens and other food establishments have faced licence suspensions or cancellations for failing to meet food safety standards.

No Agent Needed For FDA Licences

Mundhe said applicants can complete the licensing process directly through the department's official online systems. Drug manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and food business operators have been advised not to trust anyone claiming to be an authorised FDA representative.

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Fake Agents Using Officials' Names

The warning comes after the FDA received information about individuals allegedly using the names of its officers and employees to convince applicants that they could arrange or speed up the licensing process in return for payment. The department said such people should not be treated as authorised representatives of the FDA.

Apply Through Official Online Portals

The FDA has advised food businesses, drug manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and other applicants to complete licensing work only through its authorised online platforms and not approach unauthorised agents.

For drug-related licences, applications can be submitted through the Maharashtra FDA's official portal at fdamfg.maharashtra.gov.in. Food licence applications can be filed through the FoSCoS portal (foscos.fssai.gov.in) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

FDA Urges People To Report Money Demands

The department has asked applicants to report any person who demands money while claiming to represent the FDA or using the name of an FDA official.

Complaints can be made to the FDA Commissioner's office, and the identity of people providing information about such alleged malpractice will be kept confidential, according to the department.

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FDA Steps Up Inspections Of Ayurvedic Drug Manufacturers

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra FDA has intensified inspections of Ayurvedic drug manufacturers across the state after finding serious violations related to manufacturing and quality-control standards.

As part of the statewide drive, the FDA inspected 434 licensed Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units to check compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and Schedule T, which sets out Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) requirements for Ayurvedic manufacturers.

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