MEA Stresses 'Mutual Respect' In India-Italy Ties After Congress Stirs Row With 'Meloni' Jibe

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday acknowledged that India and Italy "share deep and strong ties" and emphasised the value of "mutual respect" and "understanding" in their bilateral relationship.

These statements were made a day after Congress leader Sandeep Dikhsit took a jibe at the government, while referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We share deep and strong ties with Italy, and we are committed to further strengthening this relationship. When it comes to friendship and bilateral relations between two countries, it is important that they are maintained within a framework of mutual respect and understanding," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The comments followed a sharp reaction from the BJP, which slammed Rahul Gandhi for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach to foreign policy.

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The BJP accused the Congress MP of using "uncultured and indecent" language and said his conduct lowered the dignity of the office of the Leader of Opposition.

The Mock Hug That Sparked The Row

The controversy stemmed from a Congress party event in Delhi, where Rahul Gandhi had greeted party leader Sandeep Dikshit with a mock hug.

In doing so, Gandhi appeared to suggest that the prime minister oversimplifies diplomacy by leaning on symbolic gestures such as hugging foreign leaders. Dikshit then brought Italian PM Giorgia Meloni into the exchange with a snide remark.

BJP Leaders Hit Back

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi was among the first BJP leaders to respond, questioning when Rahul Gandhi would "grow up."

"Rahul Gandhi, when will you grow up? Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically elected government 'jokers and clowns' proves you are out of your depth," Joshi said.

"The Prime Minister is an elected leader. Unlike Rahul Gandhi and his family, he did not ascend through a hierarchy, nor did he rise due to family lineage or dynastic politics", he added.

"The words being used, the level to which one is stooping, reflect sheer stupidity and frustration on Rahul Gandhi's part. It is this frustration that drives him to use abusive language," the Union minister said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh escalated the criticism further, describing Gandhi as "mentally frustrated" and asking Sonia Gandhi to "get him help."

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"Rahul Gandhi appears to be mentally frustrated. His conduct has crossed all limits of decency. If Sonia Gandhi does not intervene and ensure that he receives appropriate help, the situation could become serious," the minister said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also weighed in, saying Rahul Gandhi's language was contrary to the dignity expected of someone holding the position of Leader of Opposition.

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