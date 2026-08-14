Meta AI Glasses Face Privacy Backlash Over Secret Recording Concerns

Meta's AI-powered smart glasses are facing growing criticism in India and overseas, with privacy advocates and users raising concerns that the devices can be used to record people without their knowledge and consent.

The glasses developed with eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica and sold under the Ray-Ban Meta brand, combine cameras, microphones and Meta AI features with ordinary looking spectacles. Their ability to capture photos and videos hands-free has made them popular among content creators but has also triggered criticism over how easily people around the wearer can be recorded.

Some users have begun using terms such as "creep glasses" and "pervert glasses" to describe the devices, while influencers promoting them have faced criticism on social media. Videos showing wearers filming strangers during pranks or unwanted interactions have further intensified the debate.

The backlash has also prompted action from platforms and authorities. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the platform would remove content involving people being secretly recorded, harassed or exploited for videos. Accounts responsible for such content could also face action.

In India, the Maharashtra government said in June that it would frame guidelines for AI-powered smart glasses and set up an expert committee, following concerns about their use in sensitive locations such as government offices and courts, the Indian Express reported.

Meta has defended its privacy measures. The company says its glasses have a white captured LED that flashes when photos and videos are being recorded for the user's gallery. On newer models, the camera is automatically disabled if the LED is covered or tampered with. Ray-Ban's India FAQ also states that the capture LED remains active while recording and that users can control recording through physical buttons or voice commands.

However, privacy concerns have continued to grow. Germany based digital rights group HateAid recently filed a criminal complaint against Meta and companies involved in selling glasses, alleging that they enable covert recording. German authorities are conducting a preliminary review. The controversy records a wider challenge for wearable AI.

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