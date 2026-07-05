Adani Defence To Invest Rs 2,500 Crore In Missile Manufacturing Ecosystem In Madhya Pradesh

Adani Defence & Aerospace will invest Rs 2,500 crore to set up what it claims will be South Asia's largest private-sector missile manufacturing ecosystem in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, the company said on Sunday.

The project will integrate missile system manufacturing with the production of composite propellant and Trinitrotoluene (TNT) at a single location, creating what the company described as India's first backward-integrated private-sector capability of its kind.

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According to the company, the facility is expected to generate around 5,000 direct and indirect skilled jobs, create opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and strengthen Madhya Pradesh's position as a defence manufacturing hub.

Adani Defence said the project aims to strengthen India's indigenous missile manufacturing capabilities by enabling large-scale production of missile systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The company added that the facility would also help accelerate the transition of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-developed missile systems from successful trials to serial production.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the project would bring missile system integration together with the production of critical materials at a single location, creating South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem. He said the investment would strengthen India's defence preparedness while contributing to the country's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Director of Adani Cement, as well as state Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar.

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The company said the facility will use advanced manufacturing technologies, automated production systems and globally benchmarked safety standards to support multiple missile programmes simultaneously. Designed to cater to the requirements of the Indian Armed Forces and trusted international partners, the project is expected to strengthen India's defence industrial capabilities.

Adani Defence said the investment comes as several next-generation missile programmes developed in partnership with the DRDO, including NGARM, Rudram-II, NASM-SR, Long-Range Glide Bomb 'Gaurav' and the Tactical Autonomous Reconnaissance and Attack (TARA) system, move towards production.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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