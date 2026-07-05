Mahindra Says E20-Compliant Petrol Vehicles Are Ready For India's Fuel Transition

Mahindra Automotive has reassured customers that its E20-compliant petrol vehicles are fully prepared for India's transition to 20% ethanol-blended petrol, reiterating that safety, reliability and performance remain its top priorities.

In a post on X, the company said, "At Mahindra, the safety, reliability and performance of our vehicles remain our highest priority. We would like to reassure our customers that all Mahindra E20-compliant petrol vehicles have undergone extensive testing with E20 fuel and are fully ready for the transition."

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The automaker added that the shift to E20 is "an important step towards greater energy security and sustainability" and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the transition responsibly.

Mahindra's statement follows a joint press conference organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, where senior government officials and automobile industry executives sought to allay concerns around E20 fuel.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Country Head & Executive Vice President, Vikram Gulati, said the move to E20 was approved only after rigorous testing, including on older vehicles. He added that ethanol is a proven, high-performance fuel used globally and clarified that E85 dispensing stations are meant only for flex-fuel vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, said the company had tested E10-designed vehicles with E20 fuel across all parameters and found "no areas of concern". He noted that among the 2.84 crore vehicles serviced by the company in FY26, including over 1.5 crore non-E20-certified cars, no E20-related issues such as corrosion or excessive wear were reported.

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Former Engineers India Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Vartika Shukla said the ethanol blending programme was developed through scientific evaluation, extensive industry testing and global best practices. Industry representatives from Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Bajaj Auto also expressed confidence in the nationwide E20 rollout.

The panel concluded by reaffirming that E20 fuel is safe for compatible vehicles and pledged continued transparency in addressing consumer concerns.

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