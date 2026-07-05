Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Q1 Update: Loan Disbursements Jump 49%, Deposits Rise 2.6%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. reported modest growth in deposits and its loan book for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while loan disbursements surged nearly 49%, according to its business update released on Sunday.

The bank's total deposits rose 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 22,053 crore as of June-end. Its retail term deposits increased 14.7% from a year earlier to Rs 13,393 crore.

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Current account and savings account, or CASA, deposits grew by 15% year-on-year to Rs 4,867 crore.

On the lending side, Utkarsh SFB's gross loan portfolio increased 2% year-on-year to Rs 19,612 crore as of June 30. Total disbursements rose 48.5% year-on-year to Rs 3,370 crore.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Share Price

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd. ended Friday 0.46% lower at Rs 15 apiece, compared with a 0.39% gain in the NSE Nifty 50.

As of 5 July 2026, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd share price is Rs 15.07. The stock opened at Rs 15.34, compared to its previous close of Rs 15.14. During Friday's trading session, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd share price moved in the range of Rs 14.96 to Rs 15.36.

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Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a low of Rs 10.12 and a high of Rs 24.38. On the performance front, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd share price is down 37.62% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd is Rs 2,455.49 crore, with a P/E ratio of 8.81.

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