HDFC Bank Q1 Business Update Shows Double-Digit Growth In Deposits, Advances

HDFC Bank Ltd. reported double-digit growth across deposits and advances in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to its latest business update.

The private sector lender's total deposits rose 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 31.70 lakh crore as of June-end. The growth was led by a sharp rise in time deposits, which increased 17.4% from a year earlier to Rs 21.45 lakh crore.

Current account and savings account, or CASA, deposits grew at a slower pace of 9.4% year-on-year to Rs 10.25 lakh crore.

On the lending side, HDFC Bank's gross advances increased 15.4% year-on-year to Rs 30.61 lakh crore as of June 30.

The bank's total assets under management, or AUM, stood at Rs 31.27 lakh crore, up 12.4% from the same period last year.

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