Brazil Vs Norway Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, Team News; How To Watch World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Brazil and Norway meet in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. Five-time champions Brazil are chasing a sixth world title, while Norway's golden generation is aiming to reach the last eight of the tournament for the first time.

The fixture also carries added intrigue as Brazil are still searching for their first-ever men's international victory over Norway. The two sides have met four times previously, with Norway winning twice and the other two matches ending in draws, including their famous 2-1 Group Stage victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil and Norway both needed late heroics to book their places in the Round of 16. Brazil came from behind to defeat Japan 2-1, with Casemiro cancelling out Kaishu Sano's opener before Gabriel Martinelli struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Norway also claimed a 2-1 victory, edging past Ivory Coast after Antonio Nusa's first-half opener was cancelled out by Amad Diallo, with Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal in the 86th minute to send the Scandinavians into the last 16 for the first time since 1998.

Neymar's role remains one of the biggest selection talking points for Brazil. The 34-year-old Santos forward has managed just 14 minutes at the tournament and was an unused substitute in the Round of 32 win over Japan as he continues to build match fitness. With Lucas Paquetá unavailable due to a hamstring injury, Carlo Ancelotti could instead place his faith in teenage forward Endrick, who impressed during the second half against Japan.

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Match Time, Venue

The Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The knockout fixture is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on July 6, Monday.

Head-to-Head

Matches: 4

Brazil: 0 wins

Norway: 2 wins

Draws: 2

Form Guide (Last Five Matches, Most Recent First)

Brazil: W-W-W-D-W

Norway: W-L-W-W-D

Brazil

Brazil Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Endrick; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior.

Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Endrick; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior. Substitutes : Ederson (GK), Weverton, Alex Sandro, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibáñez, Ederson, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Neymar, Rayan.

: Ederson (GK), Weverton, Alex Sandro, Léo Pereira, Bremer, Ibáñez, Ederson, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Neymar, Rayan. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.

Norway

Norway Possible Starting XI (4-3-3): Ørjan Håskjold Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

Ørjan Håskjold Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa. Substitutes : Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Julian Ryerson, Fredrik Bjørkan, Leo Skiri Østigård, Sondre Langås, Henrik Falchener, Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge.

: Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik, Julian Ryerson, Fredrik Bjørkan, Leo Skiri Østigård, Sondre Langås, Henrik Falchener, Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Andreas Schjelderup, Jens Petter Hauge. Coach: Ståle Solbakken.

Players to Watch

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): The Real Madrid forward has scored four goals and registered one assist at the tournament and remains Brazil's biggest attacking threat. His pace and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations could prove decisive against Norway's organised defence.

The Real Madrid forward has scored four goals and registered one assist at the tournament and remains Brazil's biggest attacking threat. His pace and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations could prove decisive against Norway's organised defence. Erling Haaland (Norway): Norway's talisman has struck five times in four World Cup matches, including the winner against Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. His duel with Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhães could shape the outcome of the contest.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Brazil vs Norway game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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