Sonali Bendre Reveals How Cancer Treatment Changed Her Skincare Routine

Actress Sonali Bendre has spoken about the lifestyle habits she follows to maintain her overall well-being and how her skincare routine has changed after undergoing cancer treatment. In a recent interview to Tweak India, she shared that her approach to skincare is now much more mindful, especially because her skin has become increasingly sensitive to sunlight.

Sonali Bendre's Morning Wellness Habits

Sonali revealed that she begins each day with a positive mindset by making sure she smiles before getting out of bed. She believes this simple habit helps set the tone for the rest of her day.

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Hydration is another important part of her routine. She starts her morning by drinking around a litre of water, followed by a cup of black coffee infused with cloves. She also includes facial oils in her daily skincare, saying they help her feel refreshed while supporting circulation and reducing inflammation.

Furthermore, the actress adopts intermittent fasting and generally does not eat breakfast. She has her first meal later in the day after fasting for approximately 18 to 20 hours.

How Cancer Treatment Changed Her Skin

Speaking about her skincare journey, Sonali shared that her routine was once very basic. However, after her cancer treatment, she noticed that her skin became much more sensitive, particularly when exposed to the sun.

Since then, she has made wearing sunblock a daily priority. She also ensures she spends time moisturising as well as having regular oil massages.

Hair Oiling Remains a Family Tradition

And just as she manages her skincare routine, Sonali still follows the haircare tradition she learned from her family. She shared a memory of her and her mother and sisters oiling each other's hair, describing it as a cherished family ritual.

Even today, she enjoys applying hair oil whenever her schedule allows, saying it remains one of her favourite self-care practices.

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Work Front

In terms of her professional journey, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the Prime Video series, Raakh, where she acted opposite Ali Fazal and Aamir Bashir. Her recent statements give some insight into how her health journey has altered her daily health and skincare routine habits.

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