KCET 2026 Result Likely To Be Declared Soon; Check Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide To Download Scorecard

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results are anticipated to be announced soon by the Karnataka Examinations Authority for candidates who participated in the entrance examination held from April 22 to April 24, 2026.

Over 3.3 lakh students throughout Karnataka are awaiting the announcement of the KCET 2026 results. This exam is held annually for admission into fields such as engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, veterinary sciences, and various other professional courses at the numerous institutions in Karnataka. The results are likely to be published by the end of May.

KCET 2026 Result Date (tentative)

Although KEA has yet to officially announce the result dates and times, examining the consistent timetable followed by the authority in the previous years, it is highly probable that the KCET 2026 result cards will be issued within this week.

The result card will include vital information such as marks per subject, total marks acquired, and the rank achieved by the candidate. The ranking list will be crucial in the counselling phase.

Last year, the KCET results were declared on May 24.

KCET 2026 Result: Direct Link to access scorecard

The direct links to access the scores will be activated on the official KEA portals at:

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

kea.kar.nic.in

karresults.nic.in

KCET 2026 Result: Follow this guide check & download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the KCET Result Portal's official site: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: Select the “KCET Result 2026” option from the main page.

Step 3: Input your application ID and password.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The KCET score report will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save and print it for your records.

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KCET 2026: Counselling process after results

Following the announcement of results, those candidates who qualify will be allowed to take part in the KCET counselling process managed by KEA. The timeline for counselling, document verification, selection of preferences, and allocation of seats is anticipated to be published shortly after the release of the results. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the KEA websites for more information regarding the KCET 2026 rank list and counselling process.

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