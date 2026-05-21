IIT Bombay Placements 2024-25: One In Three Students Without A Job Offer, Yet Average Salary Up By 10%

One of India's most coveted engineering institutes is sending fewer graduates into jobs, yet those who land offers are earning more than ever. That is the paradox highlighted in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay's annual placement report for the academic year 2024-25, released this week.

According to the institute's second placement report for the 2024-25, nearly 70% students who participated in the campus recruitment process secured job offers, reportedly down from 75% the previous year.

In terms of numbers, of the 2,469 students who registered for campus recruitment, 2,040 participated across two phases, and only 1,402 received placement offers. That means roughly one in three students who sat through the placement process did not get an offer.

At the same time, the average annual package rose to Rs 26.45 lakh and the median salary stood at Rs 20 lakh — both more than 10% higher than the previous year, suggesting companies competing for top IIT talent are paying a clear premium though they are hiring fewer people overall.

A total of 417 firms participated in recruitment across sectors. Engineering and technology led hiring with 429 offers, followed by IT and software which doubled its intake to 393 offers. Consulting firms made 126 offers, while data analytics and finance contributed 114.

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PhD Students Left Behind

The PhD programme was the most striking underperformer. Of the 230 PhD students who registered, only 117 participated, and just 32 were placed — a placement rate of 27%.

The institute, however, attributed this to a deliberate shift in student preferences rather than a market failure. The report noted that a large chunk of PhD scholars opted for research over recruitment, choosing postdoctoral opportunities instead of industry roles.

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What IIT Bombay Says

IIT Bombay pushed back against a gloomy reading of the numbers. The institute said the declining placement percentage did not mean a decline in opportunities, pointing out students were increasingly opting for entrepreneurship, higher studies, and the startup ecosystem, The Indian Express reported.

Its five-year placement analysis showed BTech placement figures had consistently improved over the last four years, even as overall rates fluctuated.

The highest number of students placed in a single year was in 2022-23, when 1,516 students reportedly secured jobs, a record that has not been matched since.

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