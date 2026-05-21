IPL 2026 Playoffs Chances: How Qualification Scenarios Stand After KKR's Victory Against Mumbai Indians

A vital four-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens kept Kolkata Knight Riders alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race on Wednesday. Yet, even with KKR building momentum late in the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals are still the frontrunners to secure the remaining knockout berth. After enduring a disastrous start to the season, the Kolkata Knight Riders have turned their fortunes around impressively. The side has registered six victories in its last seven matches and now sits sixth on the points table with 13 points from 13 games.

The race for the final IPL playoff spot has intensified, with five teams, RR, PBKS, CSK, DC, and KKR, still in contention. The outcome means the playoff picture will only become clear on Sunday, May 24, the last day of league-stage action. Rajasthan Royals are due to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, followed by a crucial encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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IPL 2026 Points Table

Position Team Played Won Lost No Result NRR Points 1 RCB (Q) 13 9 4 0 1.065 18 2 GT (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.400 16 3 SRH (Q) 13 8 5 0 0.350 16 4 RR 13 7 6 0 0.083 14 5 PBKS 13 6 6 1 0.227 13 6 KKR 13 6 6 1 0.011 13 7 CSK 13 6 7 0 -0.016 12 8 DC 13 6 7 0 -0.871 12 9 MI 13 4 9 0 -0.510 8 10 LSG 13 4 9 0 -0.702 8

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Playoffs Chances

Remaining Matches: vs MI on May 24

With their triumph over LSG, the Rajasthan Royals have ensured that no outside results are needed to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they overcome the Mumbai Indians this weekend, they will book a place in the next round with 16 points.

There is also an outside possibility of breaking into the top two, but that would depend on defeats for GT and SRH, as well as favourable net run-rate calculations.

If Rajasthan Royals slip up against Mumbai Indians, their tally will remain at 14 points, putting their playoff hopes in danger. Victories for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in their respective last matches would take both sides to 15 points and push RR down the standings.

The Royals can still qualify on 14 points, provided PBKS lose to LSG, KKR are beaten by DC, and CSK fail to get past GT. In that scenario, PBKS and KKR would finish on 13 points, with CSK ending on 12. DC, although capable of matching RR on points, is still far adrift in terms of net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals still possess a useful cushion in terms of net run rate should qualification come down to a tie on 14 points. Both CSK and DC trail RR on that front, with net run rates of -0.016 and -0.871, respectively.

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Playoffs Chances

Remaining Matches: vs GT on May 21

The clash against GT is a must-win for CSK. Its hopes of claiming fourth place depend heavily on results elsewhere as well. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings both need to suffer defeats in their final league fixtures, while KKR must remain stuck on 13 points.

If those conditions are met, CSK could still edge past RR on net run rate, with the gap between the two sides currently minimal. Assuming a first-innings total of 200, the combined margin from Rajasthan's defeat and Chennai's victory would need to add up to around 25 runs.

DC remain mathematically alive, but their poor net run rate leaves them with an almost impossible task. Even in the scenario where CSK manage just a narrow one-run victory, Delhi would still require a massive win by more than 200 runs to overtake Chennai's NRR.

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Playoffs Chances

Remaining Match: vs LSG on May 23

Punjab Kings require a combination of results to keep their playoff ambitions alive. Alongside defeating Lucknow Super Giants, they need Rajasthan Royals to lose their final league game and must avoid a scenario where KKR finish on 15 points with a better net run rate.

If both PBKS and KKR win their final fixtures while RR lose, the race for qualification would be settled on NRR.

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs DC on May 24

KKR's qualification equation remains dependent on multiple results. Alongside beating DC in their final fixture, they need Mumbai Indians to defeat Rajasthan Royals.

If those results fall into place, the outcome of the Punjab Kings-Lucknow Super Giants clash will determine whether KKR secure fourth place outright or end up level on points with PBKS.

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Playoff chances

Remaining Matches: vs KKR on May 24

DC's campaign now appears effectively over following the Rajasthan Royals' latest win. Even under the most favourable circumstances, with Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings and KKR all staying below 14 points and DC defeating KKR, the qualification equation remains unrealistic. DC would need an extraordinary net run-rate swing of roughly 230 runs across RR's defeat and their own victory to overtake Rajasthan.

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