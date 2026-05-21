Lenskart Shares Pare Early Gains On Q4 Profit Drop, Revenue Surge — Should You Buy?

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Limited surged on Thursday, May 21 after the eyewear maker announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Lenskart shares opened 6.19% up at Rs 517 apiece.The scrip was trading 1.49% higher by 9:45 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.49%.



On Wednesday, May 20, Peyush Bansal-led firm reported 8.5% drop in net profit for the January to March quarter for FY26 on an year-on-year basis, according to an exchange filing. The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 200 crore, compared to Rs 219 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue from operations surged 45.6% to Rs 2,516 crore from Rs 1,728 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Sees Target Price Hike After Q4 Beat — Check Upside, Key Triggers and More By Motilal Oswal

Despite a profit decline, brokerages gave a positive review on the quarterly results citing margin gains and good performance in tier 2 and below cities. Jefferies maintained 'Buy' rating on Lenskart stock, while hiking the target price to Rs 600, marking a 23.2% upside from its previous closing price of Rs 486.85. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley retained 'Overweight' coverage and raised target price to Rs 576, an upside of 18.3%.

Jefferies on Lenskart

Maintain Buy and hiked target price to Rs 600.

Lenskart delivered another standout quarter with strong growth and smart margin gains.

Management commentary remains positive, with excessive focus on compounding growth.

AI is touching all aspects of business, and Lenskart benefits from its control over the value chain.



Morgan Stanley on Lenskart

Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 576.

Q4 results beat estimates, marking another strong quarter.

Focus remains on sustaining growth.

Annual volume growth of 25% is still the target.

ASP growth in the past two quarters reflects a weaker base.

Steady-state EBITDA margin target of 25% was reiterated.

Sees store additions in FY27 similar to FY26.

Small towns (Tier2 and below) have been performing well.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Q4 Net Profit Slips Even As Revenue Jumps Over 45%, Margins Expand

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