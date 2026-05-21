ITC Shares In Focus Ahead Of Q4 Result, Dividend Announcement

Shares of ITC will remain in focus today, May 21 ahead of fourth quarter results annoucnement for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The FMCG giant, in an exchange filing dated May 7, said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Thursday, May 21 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Board of Directors will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

On Wednesday, ITC shares closed 0.89% lower at Rs 307.55, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index ended 0.17% higher.

ITC Share Price History

Shares of ITC have risen 0.68% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 1.23%, and in the past six months, it has fallen 23.85%. On a year-to-date basis, ITC share price has declined 15.14%. Over the past year, it has plunged by 29.01%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 444.20 apiece on the NSE on May 27, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 287 apiece on March 30, 2026. At 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, ITC shares were trading 0.50% lower at Rs 308.75 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.40% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.