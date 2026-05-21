'Forcing Iran To Surrender Is Illusion': Tehran Says All Paths Remain Open As Trump Pushes For Peace Deal

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that all diplomatic paths remain open as the United States and Iran continue indirect nuclear negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump warned that military action could resume within days if talks fail to produce results.

Pezeshkian, in a post on X, said Iran had honoured its commitments and explored every avenue to avoid war. "Forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion. Mutual respect in diplomacy is far wiser, safer, and more sustainable than war," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking to reporters, said the two sides were "right on the borderline" between a deal and a resumption of hostilities.

He gave diplomacy a few more days to succeed. "If we don't get the right answer, it could happen very quickly. We have to get the right answer. It will have to be 100 percent good answers," Trump said.

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The US president also left room for a peaceful resolution. "Hopefully, those people will make a deal that will be great for everybody. If I can save people from getting killed by waiting a couple of days, I think it is a great thing to do," he added.

Multiple rounds of indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, reportedly mediated by Pakistan, are ongoing but have yet to produce an agreement on Iran's uranium enrichment programme. The United States and its allies have demanded that Iran halt enrichment activities, while Tehran has insisted on its right to a civilian nuclear programme.

Iran's foreign ministry has previously said it is open to negotiations but will not accept terms it considers humiliating or coercive. Pezeshkian's statement on Wednesday reinforced that position, signalling that while Tehran is not walking away from talks, it will not make unilateral concessions under pressure.

With Trump setting an informal deadline measured in days, both sides face increasing pressure to narrow their differences before the window for diplomacy closes.

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