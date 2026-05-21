'We Are Ready To Go': Trump Warns Iran Decision On Borderline; Flags 1,600 Oil Carrying Ships In Hormuz

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Thursday, declaring that negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme are 'right on the borderline' and signalling that a military or diplomatic resolution could come swiftly if talks collapse.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac before boarding Air Force One, Trump delivered his statement suggesting that Washington's patience is running thin.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me," Trump said. "If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go. We have to get the right answers — it would have to be a complete 100% good answers."

The remarks, shared by the White House's rapid response social media operation, came as diplomatic back-channels between the United States and Iran remain active but fragile.

Multiple rounds of indirect talks, reportedly mediated through Pakistan, have yet to produce a breakthrough on Tehran's advancing uranium enrichment programme — a development that American and Israeli officials have described as an existential concern.

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Trump also addressed the economic dimensions of the crisis, pointing to what he described as a significant buildup of oil tanker traffic in and around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, through which roughly 20% of global oil supply passes.

"On Iran, I had no choice because they were going to have a nuclear weapon, but that's going to end soon, one way or the other," Trump said. "Oil is going to come tumbling down. We have 1,600 ships in the Strait that are loaded up with oil that are going to be coming out very soon."

Iran has not given any direct reply to the statement yet.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that US is in the final stages of talks with Iran.

Aaccording to media reports, the next meeting would be held after the Hajj Season.

According to a report by Al Arabiya, efforts are underway to finalise the draft agreement between the two countries and Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir may visit Iran on Thursday to announce that the final draft agreement has been completed.

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