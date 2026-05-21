Delhi Auto, Taxi Unions Strike: What Services Will Be Hit? Commuters May Face Long Queues, Surge Pricing

If you are trying to get around Delhi-NCR on Thursday, brace yourself. A three-day strike by auto-rickshaw and taxi unions has taken traditional transport off the roads, and app-based cab services are staring at major disruption — meaning longer waits, fewer rides, and significantly higher fares for millions of commuters.

What Services Are Hit

Traditional auto-rickshaws and green-and-yellow or yellow-top taxis are off the roads for all three days. The impact does not stop there.

App-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido are also facing massive disruptions and potential surge pricing, as union drivers have been urged not to operate their vehicles. For commuters who rely on these platforms for last-mile connectivity, the next three days could mean scrambling for alternatives.

What Commuters Should Expect

With autos and cabs both affected, the burden will likely shift to Delhi Metro — expect crowded platforms and longer waiting times at interchange stations.

Those who do find an app cab should expect to pay significantly more than usual, as reduced supply against steady demand almost always triggers surge pricing on aggregator platforms.

Vegetables, Groceries At Risk

The strike's impact may stretch beyond roads and commutes. Goods transporters have joined the protest with a symbolic Chakka Jam across the three days, threatening to choke supply chains and push up prices of vegetables, fruits, groceries and other daily essentials in local markets.

Wholesale hubs and neighbourhood supply networks could see serious bottlenecks if the shutdown picks up momentum. The most vulnerable are perishable goods — produce that travels daily from neighbouring states and cannot wait out a prolonged disruption.

Not all transport unions have confirmed participation, and authorities are yet to put out any official estimate of the strike's real scale.

Why Are Drivers Off The Road

Taxi unions allege that fares in Delhi-NCR have not been revised for nearly 15 years despite a steep rise in CNG, petrol and diesel prices, along with increased costs of vehicle maintenance, insurance, fitness certificates and permits. Drivers also have a specific grievance against app platforms.

Petrol prices in Delhi rose from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel climbed from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre — the second fuel price hike in less than a week. CNG prices in Delhi were increased by Rs 1 per kg across Delhi-NCR on Sunday, marking a second price hike in 48 hours. The CNG prices were hiked by Rs 2 on Friday.

As taxi driver Narendra Tiwari told ANI, "Rapido was paying Rs 30 per km from April 18 to 25, which has now been reduced to Rs 15-16. The condition is very bad."

Drivers associated with Uber, Ola and Rapido have also joined the agitation, alleging high commission deductions and weakening incentive structures.

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What Are Their Demands?

“Due to the continuously increasing prices of CNG, petrol and diesel, middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families,” the All India Motor Transport Congress said in a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"The unions have demanded that the Delhi government increase auto and taxi fares. The rise in CNG prices has burdened drivers financially. The government has failed to address other demands, leading to exploitation of drivers," the union said.

Drivers also want action against alleged exploitation by app-based platforms. Unions accused Ola, Uber and Rapido of arbitrary functioning and economic exploitation.

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How Long Will It Last

The strike runs from May 21 to 23, called by the Chalak Shakti Union in support of a nationwide protest by the All India Motor Transport Congress.

The union has warned that if the Delhi government fails to revise fares immediately, the agitation could intensify into a larger movement.

A protest at the Delhi Secretariat is planned for the final day, May 23.

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