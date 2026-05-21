No Fuel Shortage, Says HPCL, Calls Viral Claims 'False And Misleading'

Social media posts claiming that petrol pumps in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district have run dry, with "No Petrol" and "No Diesel" boards reportedly put up at fuel stations, are false, state-owned oil major Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) said.

The company stepped in to douse what it described as panic-driven misinformation, amid a broader national anxiety over fuel supplies triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The clarification came after images and messages circulating online claimed that pumps in Nandurbar — a tribal-majority district in north Maharashtra bordering Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh — had run out of fuel.

HPCL pushed back firmly. "Reports circulating regarding fuel shortage in Nandurbar, Maharashtra, including claims of 'No Petrol' and 'No Diesel' boards at petrol pumps, are false and misleading," the company said in a post on X.

"HPCL would like to reassure all customers that fuel supplies across the district remain stable and adequate, with uninterrupted operations being maintained across the retail network."

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The company said all 87 of its retail outlets in Nandurbar are operational and serving customers without disruption.

To back its claim, HPCL released sales data. Petrol sales in the district stood at 5,254 kilolitres against a historical average of 4,539 kilolitres — a growth of 15.8 per cent. Diesel sales were even stronger at 15,656 kilolitres compared to the historical average of 12,933 kilolitres, registering a growth of 21.1 per cent.

"The above figures clearly indicate stable fuel availability and smooth functioning of the supply network across the district," HPCL said.

The company attributed the temporary rise in customer footfall and queues at some outlets to seasonal demand during May, rather than any actual shortage.

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HPCL had earlier also dismissed broader reports of fuel shortages and supply disruptions across its retail network as "misleading" and not reflecting the actual situation, saying fuel supply at all outlets is completely normal with regular replenishment being ensured.

HPCL urged customers not to panic-buy or act on unverified social media messages, asking them to rely only on official communication channels.

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