Stock Market Holidays This Week: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For Three Days For Bakrid And More

The stock market will remain closed for three days this week (May 25 to 31), including one weekday public holiday and regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays. As per the holiday calendar released by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), trading will remain suspended on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Eid.

The domestic equity markets, including the NSE and the BSE, will also observe regular weekend holidays on May 30 and May 31. Equity, derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will remain closed on these days.

Stock Markets Holidays This Week

Thursday, May 28, 2026: Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha): Both BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading on the occasion of Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) on Thursday.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After May, Indian stock markets will remain closed on seven more occasions in 2026, apart from regular weekend holidays. The upcoming market holidays are:

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

ALSO READ: Stock Market Holidays In 2026: NSE Shares List Of 15 Non-Trading Dates — Check Details

Several major festivals, including Mahashivratri, Id-Ul-Fitr, Independence Day, and Diwali Laxmi Pujan, fall on weekends in 2026.

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year, both the NSE and the BSE will hold a special ‘Muhurat Trading' session on Nov. 8. The special trading window marks the traditional start of a new financial year for many investors. The exact timings for the Muhurat Trading session will be announced separately by the exchanges closer to the festival.

Stock Market Wrap - May 22?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended gains to fresh highs in afternoon trade on Friday, May 22, after the Indian Rupee recovered to Rs 95 per US dollar mark earlier in the session on several positive cues such as stronger rupee, easing geopolitical tensions between US and Iran, and improved sentiment in Asian and global financial markets.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose up to 0.76% to 23,835.65 after a flat opening and BSE Sensex advanced 624 points, or 0.8%, to 75,807.65. As many as 33 of Nifty's 50 stocks are trading in the green. Financial stocks largely led the rally as Nifty Financial Services emerged as the top-performing sectoral index in trade, while Bank Nifty achieved the second top spot so far.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty 50, Sensex Extend Gains To Hit Fresh Day's High, Financials Lead Rally

Regular Stock Market Timings

Trading in the equity market takes place on all weekdays except Saturdays, Sundays, and exchange-declared holidays. Here are the regular market timings:

Pre-Open Session

Order entry and modification: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

The market closes randomly within the last minute before pre-open matching begins.

Regular Trading Session

Market opens: 9:15 a.m.

Market closes: 3:30 p.m.

Closing Session

Held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Block Deal Session

Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The NSE and BSE may occasionally revise trading hours, declare additional holidays, or open markets on previously scheduled holidays if required.

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